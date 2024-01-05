Residential properties for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

UAE
59 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House with balcony, with paved road
Paskonys, Lithuania
116 m²
1
For sale, unfinished, individual residential house. THIS IS THE SUITABLE PLACE FOR A PERMANE…
€66,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Zarasai, Lithuania
182 m²
2
TWO-STOREY HOUSE FOR SALE IN ZARASAI, Palauke St. 32. Just over a kilometer to the city cent…
€67,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
1
37 m²
10/10
1-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE IN VISAGINO CITY CENTER, PARK STREET, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF CONV…
€16,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
5 room apartment with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
5
131 m²
3/5
5-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ENERGETICS, VISAGINAS In Visaginas, near the pine forest and …
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
1
29 m²
9/9
1 CAMBARIATED APPLICATION PR, VISAGINE A great offer for aspiring to live closer to nature…
€21,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
116 m²
1
Zarasai district week, 115.65 sq.m. for sale in the village of Lengveniškiu, near Berčiūnai …
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Degutiske I, Lithuania
81 m²
1
Neat homestead for sale in Degutiškiu I village, Ignalina district. The homestead owns 30 ac…
€24,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Kalnine, Lithuania
72 m²
1
In Ignalina district, in the village of Kalnine, former homestead is sold. The homestead off…
€5,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Baikeliai, Lithuania
113 m²
1
Ignalina district, in the village of Baikelii, an authentic homestead with a land plot of 20…
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Pestiniai, Lithuania
132 m²
2
Thumb districts. A good stand of 131 sqm is sold in the village of Varku. homestead with aut…
€27,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Akriemiai, Lithuania
80 m²
1
In the village of Jurgen, Ignalina district. next to the forest, in the Swiss terrain area, …
€14,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Zvyriai, Lithuania
77 m²
2
ERZHIP SOME (IGNAL RAJ.) ONLY 50 M. FROM the ERZHIP EEE. THE WAIT WORDING TO THE WORDING WIT…
€46,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating
Didziasalis, Lithuania
3
67 m²
3/5
€11,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
1
37 m²
10/10
1-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE IN VISAGINO CITY CENTER, PARK STREET, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF CONV…
€16,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road
Kalviske, Lithuania
58 m²
1
For sale in the Town of G. 19, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one-storey house. House bric…
€17,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating
Ribokiskis, Lithuania
97 m²
1
An offer for those who are looking for a residential house or simply a homestead for recreat…
€28,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kriokslys, Lithuania
108 m²
1
€127,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road
Siupieniskiai, Lithuania
126 m²
2
IN AN EXCLUSIVE PROJECT, A TWO-STOREY DOUBLE HOUSE IS SOLD IN THE POST OFFICE OF LAKE ASVEJA…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Zarasai, Lithuania
182 m²
2
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN ZARASES, Waiting for G. 32. Just over a kilometer from t…
€65,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Vikonys, Lithuania
70 m²
1
€53,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Anyksciai, Lithuania
69 m²
2
€69,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Didziasalis, Lithuania
2
47 m²
1/4
€11,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
3
69 m²
2/2
€69,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with alarm system, with gas heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
109 m²
2
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Kalviske, Lithuania
108 m²
1
€91,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
5 room apartment with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
5
131 m²
3/5
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Palaukoja, Lithuania
2
45 m²
2/2
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS IN IGNAL, HIGHBERS G. 2-room apartment for sale in Ignalina. Small-rise co…
€37,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with needs repair
Jursiskes, Lithuania
2
53 m²
1/2
€28,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating
Visaginas, Lithuania
1
29 m²
9/9
1 CAMBARIATED APPLICATION PR, VISAGINE A great offer for aspiring to live closer to nature…
€21,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Gulbine, Lithuania
305 m²
2
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Show next 30 properties
1
2
