Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Siauliai County

Residential properties for sale in Siauliai County, Lithuania

Šiauliai
29
Radviliskis
5
76 properties total found
House with paved road, with gas heating in Ginkunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Ginkunai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
A HOUSE WITH A 15-AREA PLOT IN AN ATTRACTIVE STRATEGIC PLACE, IN GUNS!  The house is in a go…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Paliesis, Lithuania
House with paved road
Paliesis, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
A BRICK HOUSE WITH FARMED BUILDINGS AND A PLOT OF 26 ACRES ARE FOR SALE. IF NECESSARY, 1 HA …
€24,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale fully furnished, spacious and comfortable layout 2 rooms apartment. Supervised apar…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
Cosy and warm 3 rooms apartment for sale. The apartment is neat and very bright can go to li…
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY, IN ZOKNI! If you don’t want to move away from town, but yo…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
SELDED LIGHT AND NEW EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN HEAT! THE WAY IS PUTIES EXCLUDED IN THE ENVI…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
PUTION OFFER WHAT IS SEARCH BUTO WITHOUT REMONTO. VERY GOOD LOCATION! IDEAL VARIANAS FAMILY…
€54,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with gas heating in Ginkunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Ginkunai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Paliesis, Lithuania
House with paved road
Paliesis, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
A BRICK HOUSE WITH FARMED BUILDINGS AND A PLOT OF 26 ACRES ARE FOR SALE. IF NECESSARY, 1 HA …
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Jukniske, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Jukniske, Lithuania
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY, IN ZOKNI! If you don’t want to move away from town, but yo…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
SELDED LIGHT AND NEW EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN HEAT! THE WAY IS PUTIES EXCLUDED IN THE ENVI…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
1 room apartment with central heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLING 1 K. BUTAS. IN PATOGIO LOKACIA IN THE DIDNESS G. ADVANTAGE: - Strategically conven…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with needs repair
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
PUTION OFFER WHAT IS SEARCH BUTO WITHOUT REMONTO. VERY GOOD LOCATION! IDEAL VARIANAS FAMILY…
€54,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
House
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
€181,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Baisogala, Lithuania
House
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW BUILT HOUSE FOR SALE SUITABLE FOR COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES. TOTAL AREA 254 SQ.M -----------…
€37,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Naisiai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Naisiai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ SELDED MEA HOUSE WITH…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Joniskis, Lithuania
House with paved road
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATORY ROUSE IN THE HOUSE, WILLING G. HOUSE IN RAMIO LOCATION, SKLYP COUNTRY THE CUSTOM…
€10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Kelme, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING A SCHARKING ONE HIGH 181.03 KV. M. HOUSE WITH MANSARDA, VERANDA, BALCONY, HOLD BUILD…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
€93,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
€52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road in Radviloniai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Radviloniai, Lithuania
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead of the Radville Manor in the Radviliškis district – state-protected heritage v…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Disliai, Lithuania
House
Disliai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
GOOD PRICE! MAINTAINED SINGLE-STOREY COMPACT HOUSE FOR SALE IN POLONŪI TOWN, RADVILIŠKIS DIS…
€22,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with gas heating in Radviliskis, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
€154,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
€157,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 1
PARTLY FURNISHED HOUSE FOR SALE, NEAR THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY OF ŠIAULI, IN A VERY QUIE…
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage in Uzventis, Lithuania
House with garage
Uzventis, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€42,450
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ PROCEDURE FOR THE PRO…
€92,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

Property types in Siauliai County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Siauliai County, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir