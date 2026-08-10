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Residential properties for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

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Kaunas
232
Kedainiai
18
Jonava
19
Prienai
21
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446 properties total found
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
FULLY INSTALLED, NEW RENOVED HOUSE FOR SALE IN GREEN. OWN 6 A. SCLYPAS IN THE CITY OF THE BO…
$915,850
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House in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage is sold with a beautiful view of the river Neris. Cottage with a plot and a dire…
$275,542
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique opportunity to purchase two-storey aspartamantes in the heart of Kaunas Old Town - …
$486,907
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House in Dubravai, Lithuania
House
Dubravai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy garden house with sauna in enclosed area - Dubrav, Kaunas district Looking for a place…
$61,124
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/3
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 CAPSULES WITH HIGH LUBRICES IN PANEMUNE, CANE 2 rooms apartment …
$136,222
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A COZY HOUSE FOR SALE IN A PICTURESQUE LOCATION, SURROUNDED BY NATURE - KAISHIADORIS, TUJų S…
$310,548
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NAMAS KAUNE, SENIAVOS PL: 46 - WHOLESALE POTENTIAL 93,21 sq. m residential house is…
$232,282
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3 room apartment in Sirutiskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
SUBMITTED TO THE GENERAL TYPE IN THE SEATS OF SODO G. PREVIOUS SETTLEMENT OR DEPARTURE! Add…
$47,178
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT SKILL WITH THE HOUSEHOLD FOR GROWTH LOADER CITIZENS, GEDIMATIN G. ALL MIDSO COMMUNICATI…
$37,098
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
SALE OF BLOCATED HOUSEHOLD IN FREdie. NAM SPACE, NORMAL INSTALLATION. FAMILY FAMILY. IS A GU…
$331,445
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment for 2 persons in one of Kaunas favourite microdistricts - Eigulai! ---- A strategi…
$135,460
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
All the latest Capital real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. You are w…
$409,234
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2 room apartment in Karmelava II, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
SALES 2 CASTLE BUT IN KARMENA, VILNIUS G. - YAUKUS, LIGHT, ECONOMIC! Looking for a comfortab…
$89,266
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House in Islauzas, Lithuania
House
Islauzas, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Property for sale in Išlakre - a great place for your future home! ✔️ Location: Išlažas, Ka…
$59,455
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio apartment with full installation near Kaunas College. - Compact and functional studio…
$68,571
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3 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the village of Pažieislis, Kėdainiai district 3-room …
$31,380
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House in Kruvandai, Lithuania
House
Kruvandai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for a place where you can build your dream house around nature? This cozy homestead …
$63,762
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE MODERNUS, COMPLETED WITH A TWO-PLANT HAD CAUNE, CARCLES G. Looking for a modern, econom…
$304,536
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
A + + class, spacious house in Kaunas city, new home block! 5 rooms are currently planned, …
$346,707
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4 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 4/4
BUTS SALE FROM 38,82 sq / m - 143,68 sq / m. IN THE SECOND BIIRŠTONO CENTRE, YOUNG ---------…
$533,925
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3 room apartment in Neveronys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neveronys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
THE 3 CASTLE WAS WITH THE CASE, POSTAGE AND LIQUID 10 A - IN NEVERONALS 3 rooms apartment f…
$101,191
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
FRESH AIR, BIRDS CHIRPING, PEACE - CAN BECOME YOUR DAILY LIFE! BRICK HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD A…
$93,218
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House in Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM CONSTRUCTION OF A + + NAMAS KAUNO R., PYP KI, JONINiai G., 2025 (INSTALLATION ~ 95%…
$276,556
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN RAW, CAUNE Looking for a home in one of Kaunas's most prestigious dist…
$170,346
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a LIVE HOUSEHOLD WITH THE ERDUS 15.45 WARS LIGHTING, THE CANE. HOUSEHOLD FITTED AND …
$347,750
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment near Panemunė Shilo - Lower Šaniai 2 rooms apartment for rent in Šančiai, i…
$85,439
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Two rooms apartment for sale in Dainava district. Apartment is very suitable for rent, near …
$73,036
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The NaANO MIESTE, LIVE HOUSEHOLD, SALES HOUSEHOLDS WITH GUARANTEE AND FARM BUILDINGS. The fa…
$161,529
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 9/16
In the exclusive real estate project Apartment with furniture and household appliances for s…
$490,385
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1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 4/5
1-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE, M. Gimbutienė str., Kaunas! Fully furnished, sold with all existi…
$42,672
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Property types in Kaunas County

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Properties features in Kaunas County, Lithuania

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