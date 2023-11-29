Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kaunas County

Residential properties for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
380
Jonava
16
Prienai
16
Birstonas
10
Karmelava
5
Kulautuva
4
Zapyskis
4
Jure
3
659 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Girionys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Girionys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
€86,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€48,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Lapes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Garliava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
€129,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
€449,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€435,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ITALIAN STILIUM TWO HOUSE IN THE INSPECTED PLACE WAIT THE NEW FAMILY!! ---------------------…
€99,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 3
INDICATED UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE SMALL HOUSE WITH 8 A. SKLYPU IN VILLION, PIKULO G. EXCLUSIVE…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SHARE ERDVUS AND QUALITY EQUIPMENT 4 ROOMS SUBLOCATED HOUSE IN DOMICATION. ADVIEW AND APTVER…
€219,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
€10,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Prien R., a house in the center of Balbierškis. The house owns a farm buildi…
€18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
KOTEDG (BUTAS in a two-room house) WITH 6 ARRIS SECTION BEFORE LAMPLE ECJER !!! ------------…
€184,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality, high-end house with the most beautiful plot and views in the Kaunas area is for sal…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€127,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
€78,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/9
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
€52,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€79,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Kaunas County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kaunas County, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir