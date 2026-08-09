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Residential properties for sale in Panevėžys, Lithuania

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apartments
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10
21 property total found
2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE MIESTS, THE RAMBYNO G. SUBMITTED TO BE TRANSMITTED IN THE BASIC 2…
$96,532
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
79 sq.m. part of the house in Venslaviškio g. Panevėžys. Land belonging to part of the house…
$73,036
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
IN THE SECOND HEAD OF THE DELIVERY CIRCUMSTANCES - THE EXCLUSIVE SALE OF FREEDOM IN THE AQUA…
$241,930
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/9
Newly renovated 1 room apartment in Nemuno str., Panevėžys. The apartment is on the 2nd floo…
$69,585
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
The garden house near the Levens River is sold in Sodų g., Gassonsk., Panevėžys district. Th…
$34,123
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE WAS BUT WITHIN THE AGE OF THE GROWTH WITH A LOW OF 1.13 ARM, AND IN THE CONTEXT OF THE …
$75,355
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF LIGHT AND FUNCTIONALLY REPLACED 3 CAPBASE BUT IN THE DRAWBASE G.! You're looking for…
$111,454
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOME IN THE WORD GATVER, THE CENTRELISH CITY OF THE PANCHAS. HOUSE IN ONE HIGH, …
$77,094
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
2 rooms apartment with 7 sq.m. for sale in one of the most attractive places of Panevėžys - …
$148,614
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1 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE OF 1 COLUMN BUT WITH BACKGROUND G., 67, SEPTINTAME HOWEVER, INDEX MIESTE. HAS BEEN A PR…
$35,146
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
The 2 CABLES SHOULD SHAKE G. BUTTER REGULATIONS, HEAT AND LIGHT. SIGNIFICANT NETWORKS - FREE…
$87,372
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
124 SQUARE METERS FOR SALE IN THE SUBURB OF PANEVĆI, VYĆIņI. PLOT HOUSE WITH 74 ACRES LOT. T…
$99,546
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
SALE OF DIFFERENT, LIGHT AND SPREADS 3 CASTLE BUILDING IN THE SEAT CENTRE! It is a great opp…
$176,606
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF 2 CASTLE BUT IN A DRAWN UP IN THE NEGOTIATION OF G! Looking for a cozy and orderly a…
$73,616
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 3 HOUSEHOLDS IN J. BASANAVIČIUS G., MIESTO CENTRE. THESE SIGNIFICANT HOUSEHOLDINGS I…
$90,511
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Extraordinary homestead with a plot of land of nearly 6 hectares in Panevėžys district, Krak…
$52,888
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVE HAZARD E. IN LIUTKEVIUS GATH, THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD QUARTER COUNTRY OF THE N…
$111,120
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM 1 K. BUT IN RAMYGALOS GATH, BEVEIK MIESTO CENTRE, DELIVERED. THE BUTTER IS THE SECO…
$21,654
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Part of a 125.30 sq.m. house for sale (divided vertically, like a cottage) Pušyno st. in Pan…
$159,557
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
A PART OF A HOUSE FOR SALE IN J. TILVYČIOS STREET, IN THE CENTER OF PANEVĆOS CITY. LOG HOUSE…
$37,610
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE ON S. DAUKANTA STREET, IN THE QUARTER OF INDIVIDUAL HOUSES NEAR T…
$219,779
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