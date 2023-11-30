Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania

Panevėžys
42
Birzai
5
Kupiskis
4
Rokiskis
4
104 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
€70,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€19,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
€92,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Rokiskis, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
€75,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
€51,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE PART S of the LIVING HOME OF THE ERDVI. IN THE GATVIEW, INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CENTER …
€165,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
€38,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Slamai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€21,000
House with paved road in Naujikai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Naujikai, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
€11,500
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating in Papilys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Papilys, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€109,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
€39,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Slamai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE MEAUINIC RENOVATED HOUSE IN THE GATCHASE. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€125,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€45,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
€44,500
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
HIGH CARTON RESTAURED HOUSE IN THE BATCH OF BIRD. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€69,900
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
€37,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
€38,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential house for sale in Pascal g. In the city of stock. The house is conveniently loca…
€49,500
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
€20,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE IS SENAMIES G., IN THE CANEVIEW. SELLING THE HOME PART GENERAL PLOT 49.33 …
€9,500
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,000
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
The impressive homestead for sale in 2016 won 2nd place in Rokkis district. the most beautif…
€350,000
House with Furnace heating in Pukiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pukiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€18,600
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kalamoniskis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kalamoniskis, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€135,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
€45,000
Property types in Panevezys County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Panevezys County, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
