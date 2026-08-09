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Residential properties for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania

;
Panevėžys
21
Pasvalys
3
Birzai
5
Rokiskis
3
53 properties total found
2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE MIESTS, THE RAMBYNO G. SUBMITTED TO BE TRANSMITTED IN THE BASIC 2…
$96,532
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
79 sq.m. part of the house in Venslaviškio g. Panevėžys. Land belonging to part of the house…
$73,036
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House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF 4 CAMERA NAMAS G. ROLLING! 1967, construction, quiet environment and perfect infras…
$52,670
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Daukniskiai, Lithuania
House
Daukniskiai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO NAM TO SOUTH SWITZERLAND WITH SKY 12.2 A - A LOCAL FOR YOUR POILSION! Do not make a dec…
$41,437
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
IN THE SECOND HEAD OF THE DELIVERY CIRCUMSTANCES - THE EXCLUSIVE SALE OF FREEDOM IN THE AQUA…
$241,930
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1 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/9
Newly renovated 1 room apartment in Nemuno str., Panevėžys. The apartment is on the 2nd floo…
$69,585
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
The garden house near the Levens River is sold in Sodų g., Gassonsk., Panevėžys district. Th…
$34,123
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with land plots in Biržai, Pasvalio g. House area - 66,03 sq.m. Slug area …
$52,169
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE WAS BUT WITHIN THE AGE OF THE GROWTH WITH A LOW OF 1.13 ARM, AND IN THE CONTEXT OF THE …
$75,355
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3 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF LIGHT AND FUNCTIONALLY REPLACED 3 CAPBASE BUT IN THE DRAWBASE G.! You're looking for…
$111,454
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2 room apartment in Birzai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birzai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
2 rooms apartment for sale in Biržai. Spacious 2-room apartment for sale, 5 floors from 5 to…
$54,527
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House in Vainoriai, Lithuania
House
Vainoriai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE IN FEED RAJ., HOWEVER K. NAM CONSTRUCTED FROM FERTILIZES, EXPLORATORY COLUM…
$29,367
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House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$102,070
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House in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with 4 ares of land plot Ugniagesi Street, Kupiškis. There is sauna, gara…
$66,961
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House in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
4-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE IN KUPISKY! Built in 1974, quiet environment and perfect infrastructu…
$81,276
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House in Tervydziai, Lithuania
House
Tervydziai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM WITH OWN WATER TELLICAN AND 5 HA LOW TERM RURAL! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large, neat, sp…
$60,697
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House in Vizgiunai, Lithuania
House
Vizgiunai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT AUTMENTATION WITH A MAXIMUM LOGBOOK IN THE RURAL AREA, THE VIZGIOR PRICE, IN THE ROAD O…
$46,372
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House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING FOR SALE WITH PRIVATE LAND PLOT 16.95 A, PANEVŽIO DISTRICT. – VERY CONVENIENT TRANS…
$230,322
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House in Kaubariskis, Lithuania
House
Kaubariskis, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO NAM SB "ROAD," AGUONS AL, KM KM HAUBARIŠKAS, INDEX RAJ. 6,11 YEARS (CARRYING OU…
$17,915
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOME IN THE WORD GATVER, THE CENTRELISH CITY OF THE PANCHAS. HOUSE IN ONE HIGH, …
$77,094
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
2 rooms apartment with 7 sq.m. for sale in one of the most attractive places of Panevėžys - …
$148,614
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House in Naujamiestis, Lithuania
House
Naujamiestis, Lithuania
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending LIVE HAZARD V. KUDIKOS IN GATV, NEW, LAST RAJ. NAMAS TWO FEEDINGSTUFFS, WHOLESALE IN…
$171,998
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1 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE OF 1 COLUMN BUT WITH BACKGROUND G., 67, SEPTINTAME HOWEVER, INDEX MIESTE. HAS BEEN A PR…
$35,146
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House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$103,178
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House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE 5-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE AT 15 J. BASANAVIČIAUS STR., ROKIŠKY! Built in 1982, quiet env…
$101,828
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2 room apartment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
The 2 CABLES SHOULD SHAKE G. BUTTER REGULATIONS, HEAT AND LIGHT. SIGNIFICANT NETWORKS - FREE…
$87,372
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a RESIDERED NAMAS AGARO G., BUILDINGS. HOME IS IN THE RESIDENCE OF RESIDENCE HOUSEHO…
$64,651
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3 room apartment in Pasvalys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
SALE SPREADS AND YOUTHS 3 CASTLE BUT, BEGINES G. 107, SAVINGS! Looking for comfortable, econ…
$60,261
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House in Debikonys, Lithuania
House
Debikonys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE TO THE DEBINARY K. IN THE MAJOR AREA. Debickonys - a small village near Ra…
$44,415
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House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF A LIQUID WITH REGISTERED PAMATS, NAMO PROJECT, CONSTRUCTION AUTHORISATION! In a cozy…
$76,805
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Property types in Panevezys County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Panevezys County, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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