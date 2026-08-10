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Residential properties for sale in Ariogala, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Ariogala, Lithuania
House
Ariogala, Lithuania
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
A large 17,22 ar plot with buildings for sale in Girkalnis town For those looking for space…
$11,477
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3 room apartment in Ariogala, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ariogala, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 3 rooms apartment for sale in Ariogala You're looking for a home that you can put …
$76,248
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