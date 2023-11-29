Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Silute, Lithuania

apartments
14
houses
3
17 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
€115,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€31,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
€55,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/4
€85,650
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
€93,815
House with paved road, with gas heating, with Stillroom in Silute, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating, with Stillroom
Silute, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€127,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Silute, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLED 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE COUNCIL, GLASS G. 5A The renovated house sells bright and warm 2-r…
€40,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
THE CENTRELATION OF THE CITY OF THE SILUTE IS 4 ROOMS Light and warm 4 non-transferable apar…
€67,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
2 ROOMS BUYED IN THE FAMILY R. SAV., CITY K. 8 2-room apartment for sale with separate entra…
€42,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/3
IN THE EXCLUDED PLACE, 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE COURT, VILLION G. 4 2-room apartment for sale in S…
€75,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Silute, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€53,163
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
THE CENTREATED OF THE CITY OF THE CITY OF THE SILUTE 2 ROOMS FOR GODS. 8 2-room apartment fo…
€42,000
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
EXCLUSIVE 4 ROOMS BUY In the center of the town of Silk, a spacious 4-room apartment is sol…
€70,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
2 ROOMS BUY DARTS AND HEART GIRTH G. 5A, FILLION. For sale 53.55 sq. M. m. 2-room apartment …
€27,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
IN THE RENOVATED WE ARE A 1 ROOM CINTJONIC G. 2, FILLION 55.89 sq.m. 1 room apartment in Sil…
€32,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Silute, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Silute, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 5 ARS SECTION IN THE CARDBOARD, SODES G. 22 For sale in 2010 constructio…
€190,000
