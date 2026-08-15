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Houses for sale in Lithuania

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Vilnius
140
Kaunas
91
Klaipėda
12
Palanga
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915 properties total found
House in Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
House
Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$686,610
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House in Daugai, Lithuania
House
Daugai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY - AN AUTHENTIC WOODEN HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A PLOT NEAR THE LAKES IN ALYT…
$87,393
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
S16 Dream home is what we dream of most often. Because here we are building the most beautif…
$186,632
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Taujenai, Lithuania
House
Taujenai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES - FOR THE PEOPLE TO BE IMPLEMENTED! The homestead is sold in …
$41,257
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
The part of the house is sold with a plot, in a quiet place - Rugiagelių g. 16, New Vilnius.…
$63,922
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
In GIRAITA, A 4-CABAREA ANTHIDS IS SALED BY THE ALERTS OF UGNIA. COTHAGE 2 HOSES, A + + CLAS…
$206,971
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TekceTekce
House in Stebuliai, Lithuania
House
Stebuliai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is sold in Lazdijai district, Miracle village! Looking for a place for recrea…
$21,911
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SPACE FUNCTIONALLY DISPLAYED TWO-NAIL-NAIL ELECTRICITY! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$280,664
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House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
6 sq.m. house for sale in Švenčionėliai. Neat, in ancient times, but well-equipped and high…
$63,206
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House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLD WITH SKY 8,98 A - ASPHALATED CHECK, LOCKING POINT TO THE VILNIUS …
$278,177
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House in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE RENOVATED NAM NETOLI RAMUTE PARKO GENERAL - House - Jong, brick-wrapped and heated fo…
$185,843
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
PASSENGER G. 18 SALE OF 358,29 KV.M. PLAYER 7,48 ARM LOW The mosaic street today is a livin…
$811,512
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE HOUSEHOLD WITH A MAXIMUM LIQUID IN THE WATER, MILK R. A cozy house with a spacious plot…
$46,573
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Only 8 km from Vilnius Cathedral two cottages in Rūžutynės street, Vilnius, corresponding to…
$284,029
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House in Vingininkai, Lithuania
House
Vingininkai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Military house in Vingininkai: When space becomes an advantage, not a concern A spacious, 2…
$103,665
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House in Ulyskai, Lithuania
House
Ulyskai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in Ulyškės km. Alytus district - Homestead surrounded by nature with a sp…
$69,833
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House in Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF INOVATISE CONSTRUCTION, SPACE AND ACTIVITY DISTRIBUTED, A + + ENERGY CLASS NAM WITH …
$217,250
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
S18 Dream home is what we dream of most often. Because here we are building the most beautif…
$186,632
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House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE HOUSEHOLD, COUNTRY CRUDE MIESTO If you are looking for a spacious and comforta…
$637,617
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House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$405,756
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
The prestigious Lampėdžiai district offers an exclusive, modern architecture house on the Ne…
$1,33M
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House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 710 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold in peace, authenticity and aesthetics while standing on the outskirts of the city Arvyd…
$1,16M
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House in Serksnenai, Lithuania
House
Serksnenai, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD RESIDENCE TO BE PROHIBITED The dowry village, in a quiet and orderly environment, …
$197,082
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold our NAM with a 20-ARM FLAT! In Lčiūnava, Kėdainiai district, a stone house with 19.89 …
$34,405
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House in Ginkunai, Lithuania
House
Ginkunai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE 4 MIEGROUS HOUSEHOLDS WITH A MAXIMUM BLOCK OF 24,03 A, COUNTRY OF NORTH MIESTO…
$283,604
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale Guobų g. Neveronys, just 7 minutes to Kaunas. 80 sq.m area, 1 floor Sold in …
$288,667
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House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$481,467
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDS WITH PARTS APDAILA, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJE…
$303,737
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
Looking for inexpensive real estate with real potential The 41,79 sq.m. part of the house i…
$21,994
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House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
A newly established block bordering Vilnius A 4-room house with a garage for 2 cars is sold …
$343,154
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Property types in Lithuania

cottages
duplexes

Properties features in Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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