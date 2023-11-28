Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jonava, Lithuania

apartments
11
houses
5
16 properties total found
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/9
€20,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062055595 ruta.morkunaite@capital.lt
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Partial finish in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Partial finish
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
SELLING 2 NON-PEREINED ROOMS WHERE THE CAPITAL REMON IS STARTED! There is a lot of greenery …
€47,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062055595 ruta.morkunaite@capital.lt
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Local electricity in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Local electricity
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
The location of the apartment is very comfortable - next to the school, the store, the hand …
€47,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062055595 ruta.morkunaite@capital.lt
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€58,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with gas heating in Jonava, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
PAGE for sale HOME strategically comfortable RAMUČIUB site, KAUNO g. with fully developed in…
€125,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064063100 renata.ardzijauske@capital.lt
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED IN THE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE GOOD PLACE, THE GATVER, JONAVA ADVANTAGE: - Functional ap…
€43,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
3 ROOMS BUTAS, WE RENOVATED NAME! A repairer 3-room apartment is sold in Jonava, in a strat…
€45,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Jonava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
HIGH HOUSE BEVER CITY CENTREED! I LOVE THE COMMORT AN LIFE IN THE CITY, BUT LEVEL FOR ITS L…
€220,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
SELDING THE ERDUS AND LIGHT OF TRIA ROOMS IN THE JONAVA ! Jonava, A. Culaceous g. 6 three-…
€66,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
A VERY LIGHT OF TWO ROOMS IS SELECTED IN THE STRATEGIC PLACE. RENOVATION PAYED!!! In Jonava…
€45,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Jonava, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
57.69 sq.m. house with 16.02 a.m. plot, Plento g. 12, Jonava HOUSE: - House for sale wit…
€67,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067622040 darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
IN STRATEGIC PATOGICAL PLACE, THE DVIOUS ROOM BUYING is REFERRED TO. RENOVATION PAYED!!! In…
€45,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
SELLED FULL SURRANTED FOR TWO ROOMS! RENOVATION PAYED! A cozy two-room apartment for sale o…
€39,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Jonava, Lithuania
House with garage
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE RAMIOJ, 55 KV.M SEA HOUSE WITH 6 ARU SKLYPES ISSUED IN THE GATVIRONMENT! House for s…
€61,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 8/9
€17,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
