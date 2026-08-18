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Residential properties for sale in Jonava, Lithuania

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apartments
15
houses
4
19 properties total found
4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$210,385
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
Sold SPACE AND RAISED 3 CAPSULES IN DIGIT! WELL DISCLOSED FROM THE BUILDING AFTER PROCUREME…
$120,965
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM 4.59 ARM LOCATION OF AGRICULTURE WITH THE HOUSEHOLD CAUSE, ROCK SEN. WRITTEN KM. *…
$17,969
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1 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/9
WRITTEN PROCEDURE WILL BE DRAWN UP WITH 9 PROC. Fully paid renovations and views of Neris! …
$59,805
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS IN JONVA CENTRE WITH MANDARDA, FIRST AND SPACE FAMILY MIELI PEO…
$287,897
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 7/9
IN JONVA, Mr WESTERN G. SALE OF SPACE TO THE 3THS OF THEIR CAPBATS. The apartment, which is…
$102,598
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$210,385
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
A + class spacious house for sale at Liberty Street in Jonava! The house is within the city…
$289,274
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL AND UNSTANDARD 3 CAPSULES HAS BEEN IN THE SECOND POINT OF THE CITIZENS …
$138,551
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern A + + class, 107 m ² single-floor houses with ~ 5-8 bar plots in the project "My Swit…
$286,232
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/9
SUBMITTED PROCEDURE FOR COMPLAINTS PRINCIPLES: Apartment on the second floor Spacious and …
$123,837
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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Capital
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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Capital
Languages
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
Leave a request
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