Residential properties for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

Druskininkai
34
Alytus
31
102 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€67,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
House with Furnace heating in Varena, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Varena, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
€20,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,400
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/9
€30,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€69,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
SELDED IN THE TRIA ROOMS BUY IN THE NEW GATVER, PUTIN, ALYTUJ -- Putin – the northwestern p…
€66,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale in Alytaus, on the street of the hope, at the youth park cozy 2-room apartment with…
€43,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Seirijai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Seirijai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale in Lazdia, in the heart of the Seirian town, 3-room apartment. The apartment has al…
€16,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€17,000
House with Furnace heating in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy 213.19 sqm for sale in a wonderful natural neighborhood near the Vaisupio forest. m, …
€152,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
€147,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kolonistai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kolonistai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
CLAUS MEA HOUSE INDICATED INSURNED IN THE SIMNO LAW! COLONIST KURME (SIMNO SEN.) NEBRANGE…
€13,000
House with paved road in Daugai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Daugai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE OBJECTIVE ANT HIGH ECJER CRANTO This place is for you if you dream of implementing…
€285,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
€50,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€124,000
House with Local electricity in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€34,000
House with central heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with central heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
€43,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE A cozy and well-published 60.78 sqm is for sale.…
€60,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/6
€129,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/3
€275,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
€269,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vieciunai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
SELDED BUYTH YOUTH GTV., 4 ROOMS, 77.32 KV.M, WITH THE ERDVAL BALKON!!! =========
€64,999
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
€99,900
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Leipalingis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
€14,500
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED YOU AND FULL IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN THE FACE OF THE CITY A rational house for …
€165,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/9
€59,500
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL IN DRUSKINES CURORTE, SENAMESTIVE! SELLING THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH MAN…
€135,000
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
€150,000
