Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mazeikiai
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mazeikiai, Lithuania

;
apartments
9
houses
11
20 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF CASTLE 1 CONTAINED WITH BACKGROUND 1 room apartment for rent in Mažeikiai, Naphtini…
$45,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 1
5.96a for sale. Garden plot with house and other accessories, the plot is neat, regular shap…
$17,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE 2 CABB. BUT 5 / 5 - AME NAME SODE G.9 RETAIL NOTES Ability to buy with a soft loan - a …
$63,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 6 m²
Number of floors 1
SUPPLIED SOUSE WITH AN INSTALLATION Location: Troykyčių k., Versmės g. 36, Mažeikių r. sav.…
$99,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 2 CAPSULES IN THE CURRENT GENERAL: • Address: Gamchių g. 25, Mažeikiai • High: 5 / …
$54,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential house in Mažeikiai city old town. A wonderful place for a comfortable, quiet a…
$63,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LIVING HOUSEHOLD IN RESIDENCE, HEADG Fully prepared for life, fully reconstructed m…
$255,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 2 CAPSULES WITH BACKGROUND RECEIVED IN NO 2 rooms apartment for rent in Mažeikiai, …
$45,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
SOUGHT SOUTH SALE RESIDENCE. Solar batteries 18,7KW. The electricity produced is sufficient …
$229,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/9
SALE 1 CABB. BUT 4 floor SODES G.11 GENERAL Location: SODŲ g. 11, Mažeikiai - 1 bedroom apa…
$36,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
The 3 CABLES SHOULD BE SENT IN THE FEED. - WRITTEN IN ALL BUTE, SHARES IN CORRIDOR - VITRUS …
$81,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished, cozy and economical 3 rooms apartment for rent in the center of Mažeikiai c…
$118,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential house in Mažeikiai city old town. It is a wonderful place for comfortable, com…
$116,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
4 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Sending a MAJOR, CONSTRUCTION OF 4 CARBAKS. COUNTRY OF MONTENEGRO PARK AND SOUGHT, LAUBAI PU…
$75,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE TO THE COMPLETE INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLDS The house is fully furnished and main…
$232,329
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
Mažeikiai 246 sq.m. for sale in the old town. m residential house adapted for the developmen…
$364,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
IDEAL CHOICE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW RESIDENTIAL HOUSE RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE GE…
$76,751
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBMITTED REGULATIONS, CONSEQUENCE 2 ANGLE. BUT. BUTTER SUBMITTED WITH COMPONENTS AND BUYER …
$48,437
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
FAMILY HOUSE FOR SALE FOR FULL LIFE.ONE-STOREY HOUSE WITH BASEMENT AND ATTIC Location: Maze…
$135,623
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, furnished residential house FOR SALE. The house is fully equipped, you can come and …
$281,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go