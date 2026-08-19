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Residential properties for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

;
Marijampole
6
19 properties total found
House in Versiai, Lithuania
House
Versiai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD IN THE HOUSEHOLD, THESE RAJONE - €30 000! Looking for a place where you…
$34,722
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House in Gudeliai, Lithuania
House
Gudeliai, Lithuania
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
The Gudelius Manor Building is sold.. The building needs repairs. A plot formed near the bui…
$11,593
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House in Jure, Lithuania
House
Jure, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS, SEA MIESTELY, THE CASH RAIL IN THE SAVIATION OF GOV…
$53,181
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING IN LITHUANIA - MARITIME SAV., LOCAL SB SPACE, BUILDING SPACE, BUILDING IN A BETTER …
$69,442
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House in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF YOUTH SODO NAM WITH SKIN 12 A, SHE G, LINGIUS K., KLIPEDOS R. A spacious garden hous…
$185,489
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House in Kudirkos Naumiestis, Lithuania
House
Kudirkos Naumiestis, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Good house for sale in Kudirka Naumiestis near the center. ; Great communication with all ed…
$31,804
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TekceTekce
5 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
Sold 5 CAMBAREE, 116,42 KV. M. BUT WITH MANDARDA IN FOREST! In 2017 the new roof of the hous…
$76,661
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House in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF QUALITY INSTALLATIONS AND LABASE PROCEDURES, LIGHT AND YELLOW 2 HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLDS…
$163,631
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 3
The exclusive large house is sold in the center of Marijampolė. A great quiet place to live …
$164,621
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House in Jure, Lithuania
House
Jure, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale near the forest, Kazlų Rūda municipality, Jurė village, Miško street Near th…
$45,792
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House in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale, located in the central part of Kazlų Rūda, in a spacious 13 century plot. Th…
$102,758
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House in Judrarude, Lithuania
House
Judrarude, Lithuania
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
SAMPLE TO BUY FULLY INSTALLED BUILDINGS! THE GARDEN IS SUITABLE TO LIVE THE WHOLE TIME OF TH…
$440,535
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House in Mokolai, Lithuania
House
Mokolai, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
House for recreation and life in Marijampolė for sale. House in a unique location at Šaltinė…
$159,353
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2 room apartment in Gelgaudiskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Gelgaudiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment for rent in Gagaudis Taikos str. 70 Shakky Ray. - Looking for a cozy, qui…
$25,394
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3 room apartment in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Cosy 3 rooms apartment with garage for sale - Jurės mstl., Kazlų Rūdos sav. In a quiet town …
$52,071
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful two-storey house for sale in a perfect place near the pond. Address of the house…
$86,948
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy homestead away from the hustle and bustle of the city is for sale. The homestead bord…
$78,502
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House in Grinaiciai, Lithuania
House
Grinaiciai, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
A large plot with a house is sold in the Šakiai district! Big family, big houses! The obje…
$20,514
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
In the central part of the city, in a prestigious residential block, a two-story, luxuriousl…
$273,280
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Property types in Marijampole County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Marijampole County, Lithuania

with Garage
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