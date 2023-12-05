Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

Marijampole
9
Kalvarija
5
Kazlu Ruda
4
41 property total found
House with Furnace heating in Kybeikiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kybeikiai, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€143,000
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with alarm system in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with alarm system
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
€75,000
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Marijampole, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€142,000
House with Furnace heating in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
€10,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€13,000
House with paved road, with Local electricity in Geleziniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Local electricity
Geleziniai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
€59,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kalvarija, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
€143,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kalvarija, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
SELLED OR EXCHANGE OF 2-THE ROOMS WITH THE G. 27, IN THE CALVARIA, IN THE 1 CAMBARAIN WITH T…
€30,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE AGRICULTURAL BUILDING THE CITY OF THE CASE…
€120,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
€60,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
€184,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE for sale with a plot right next to the city of MARIJAMPOLES, Southern K.! In a conveni…
€49,900
House with Furnace heating in Šunskai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šunskai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
MARIJAMPOLES IN YOUR MUNDS IN THE CITY OF THE DOGS. IN THE PURCHASE PLACE, LAST IN THE GATVE…
€30,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kazlai I, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kazlai I, Lithuania
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 25 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILD --------------------------------…
€85,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kalvarija, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
€113,000
House with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
€38,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Didziosios Zariskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Didziosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
€75,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE VYTAUTO G., KUMELION SOME, VOS 4 KM. FROM CENTRO CITY The house is right next to…
€68,000
House with paved road in Piliakalniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Piliakalniai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 300 A LARGE CALVARIES R.SAV., VALCARY K. 5 Homestead with 1,3,300 ha of other purp…
€21,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Bagotoji, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Bagotoji, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
INDICATED HOUSE WE ARE SURVEILLED IN THE IMAGE OF THE CASE MARKING FOR BAGOTOS Infrastructur…
€65,000
House in Subaciskes, Lithuania
House
Subaciskes, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR EXPLANATORY ERDIVES, I PAYED THE CITY COURT ! Two houses with farm buildings are sold a…
€139,000
House with Furnace heating in Bebruliske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Bebruliske, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€23,000
House with Furnace heating in Rimaviciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rimaviciai, Lithuania
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Surrounded by nature, a house with farm buildings is sold. Looking for a house away from the…
€225,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Azuolynas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Azuolynas, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTURAL BUILDING SEN., LUDGE SEN., MARIUMMARY RAJ. The spacio…
€50,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Sintautai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Sintautai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
3 ROOMS BUYED IN SINTAUTES, SAY RAJ. ADVANTAGE: •The town of Sintautos is located at the c…
€25,000
House with balcony, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Slavanta, Lithuania
House with balcony, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Slavanta, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE FOR SALE ----------------------------------- ADVANTAGE : • House by the lake shor…
€58,000
House with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
If you dream of a spacious residential house in Kazl Rūta, this offer to you! A great oppor…
€99,900
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
€45,000
House with Furnace heating in Subaciskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Subaciskes, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
If you dream of a spacious residential house in Kazl Rūta, next to the beautiful Kazl Rūda C…
€79,900
