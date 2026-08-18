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Residential properties for sale in Kedainiai, Lithuania

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apartments
7
houses
11
18 properties total found
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold in Kėdainiai, in a quiet and orderly part of the residential district. Thi…
$115,214
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
28 ARM SLAUGHTER WITH THE HOUSEHOLD SCREENING! The exclusive property is sold to those looki…
$44,761
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4 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
Sold in the SPACE 4 CASTLE BUT IN THE RENONED NAME - A. KANAPINSKAS GATV! Looking for a home…
$90,511
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD PARTS WITH FARM BUILDINGS IN POINTS, ISLANDS G. Parts of the house for sal…
$47,333
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3 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the village of Pažieislis, Kėdainiai district 3-room …
$31,380
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES YAUKUS, SODO HOUSEHOLD IN ROAD, WESTERN ACLIGATE. ACCESS TO OWN TOOLS ON THE BASIS OF …
$29,562
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
SALES BUT, RAYS G.14, POINTS. Address - Rasa g. 14-45, Kėdainiai; The total area is 48,26 s…
$59,035
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS ON THE BASIS OF THE KEY BOARD, INFORMATION: Total area…
$52,300
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2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
Looking for an orderly and cozy apartment? THIS PROPOSAL! 2 rooms apartment for rent in Kėd…
$43,017
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2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
WHETHER PLAYER BUTTER, GROWTH G.24, POINTS. !! DOMINIA EXCHANGE TO 1 OR 1,5 CABB. Install BU…
$55,955
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YOUR HOUSEHOLD MIESTE. GENERAL: • Strazdelio g. 27, Kėdainiai; • asphalted access; • Th…
$109,315
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1 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE BUT, GOOD G. 17, POINTS. Address - Gegučių g. 17-68, Kėdainiai; Total area: 32,02 sq. …
$40,576
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold our NAM with a 20-ARM FLAT! In Lčiūnava, Kėdainiai district, a stone house with 19.89 …
$34,405
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A house for sale in a particularly quiet part of the city of Kėdainiai, Babėnai, a plot away…
$73,636
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 6 m²
Number of floors 1
A log house for sale in the village of Pasieslio, Alyvų g. The wooden house is sold 72 sq.m…
$30,930
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
SEAT, ROLLING AND GRADING G. 11A PARJIJDAM NAM. Before your eyes a house that is fully prep…
$277,068
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 1 455 m²
Number of floors 5
PUTIN INVESTMENT!!!INDICATED NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED 5 HIGHS MANUFACTURING WITH A PROJECT WE AR…
$57,001
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2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
Cosy apartment for sale in Kėdainiai, Šių g. 116 Looking for compact housing in a comfortab…
$25,073
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