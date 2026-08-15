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Long term real estate for rent in Lithuania

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Vilnius
213
Kaunas
113
Palanga
10
Šiauliai
5
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471 property total found
Commercial property 105 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 105 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
- COVERAGE OF COMMERCIAL ALLOWANCES IN THE MILK CENTRE, TRACK G.! - COMPREHENSIVE COMPLIANCE…
$523
per month
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Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
One of the most mobile places in Kaunas - Savanorių pr. 187 rooms for rent in exclusive desi…
$418
per month
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Commercial property 600 m² in Salos, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Salos, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 3
COMMERCIAL PATIENTS OF 600 KV. M. GIVEN IN QUALITY GIVEN ON GEETS G. 12. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRINC…
$4,173
per month
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Commercial property 50 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Rent your hairdresser place in a modern beauty salon in Klaipeda! Looking for comfortable, s…
$290
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
IFRS 7.20 (a) (ii) 2. BUTAS PARTIZANŲ g. KAUNE You're in the middle. BEST PLACE OF LIFE FOR …
$460
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
SEVERED YOUTH 2 CAPBAGS HAVE BEEN WITH THERAY HEAT G., ANTIQUAL. We take care of the animals…
$941
per month
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Commercial property 56 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 56 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
In addition, the Commission notes that the airport was not able to cover the costs of the ai…
$650
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/6
MODERUS INSTALLATION IN MODERNY There are plenty of entertainment and leisure places: shops,…
$997
per month
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
29 sq.m apartment for rent in a convenient location of Kaunas, only on the hill Aleksotas, S…
$687
per month
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Commercial property 80 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 80 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
MODERN PRODUCTION / INDUSTRY / STORAGE PREMISES WITH BUILDINGS - TOYS G., RED, VILNIUS R. Th…
$696
per month
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Commercial property 435 m² in Gaizenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 435 m²
Gaizenai, Lithuania
Area 435 m²
Floor 1
COMPARISON FROM 435 sq.m to 7500 sq.m, you should adapt the premises and set up your activit…
$252
per month
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey cottage for rent with two ares plot in Avižieniai _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: - Price: 1…
$1,434
per month
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Commercial property 212 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 212 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Floor 1
LOWER OF 188,50 Kv.M. STORAGE AND 22 Kv.M. BIURAS TOYS IN TALL G., RED, VILNIUS RAJ CAPITAL …
$1,825
per month
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Commercial property 671 m² in Zaliukes, Lithuania
Commercial property 671 m²
Zaliukes, Lithuania
Area 671 m²
Floor 1
PRODUCTION, STORAGE, SERVICES, TRADE, ADMINISTRATIVE SUBSIDIES PRINCIPLES: - The premises a…
$2,087
per month
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Commercial property 1 478 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 478 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 1 478 m²
Floor 1
STRATEGIC LOCATION OF BUSINESS IN FULL - FUNCTIONING / PRODUCTION CORRECTIONS WITH ADMINISTR…
$3,756
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
LOCATED FUEL G. 35A, WILNIUS NEW INSTALLATION OF THE TWO ANGALES WITH THERASA. Paupys is the…
$1,177
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
REMOVABLE LIGHT AND SPREADS, WHETHER FIXED 2 KAMB. YOUR FREEDOM, THEY CAN FULL FROM THE CAR…
$921
per month
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Commercial property 405 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 405 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 405 m²
Floor 2
Rooms for rent 405,46 sq.m Drobės g. 62, Kaunas. _ _ _ _ _ _ You want to see it live? Let's…
$1,484
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
NO AGENCY CHARGE! The apartment is already free! Newly furnished 1 room apartment with balc…
$520
per month
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Commercial property 59 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 59 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
DIFFERENT DIFFERENT SELECTION OF THE AREA PIGS IN THE HEADS OF THE VILNIUS INDUSTRY - SAVANO…
$684
per month
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED PART OF HOUSEHOLD IN RAW, RADYLLER PL. - MORE SPACE, PRIVACY AND PREMISES OTHER THA…
$749
per month
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/9
Light and warm 3 rooms apartment for rent in a comfortable location! = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$580
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/21
HANDLING 1 CASTLE BUTTER IN COHESION! It is a STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANT LOCATION, DISTRIBUTION O…
$634
per month
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Commercial property 45 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 45 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
The Commission therefore concludes that the measures at issue constitute State aid within th…
$524
per month
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Commercial property 303 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 303 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 2
LOWER OF NEW ORGANISATIONS I invite you to familiarize yourself with the administrative fac…
$2,283
per month
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Commercial property 240 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 240 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
COLUMNS OF ADMINISTRATIVE ADVANTAGE ESTABLISHED IN FULL G.104. INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION, DESI…
$1,767
per month
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Office in Vilnius, Lithuania
Office
Vilnius, Lithuania
Number of floors 17
Rent of office space in new office buildings of class A+ and A++     Minimum rental pe…
$1,075
per month
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Commercial property 750 m² in Pasvalys, Lithuania
Commercial property 750 m²
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 750 m²
Floor 1
LOAN IN THE ENVIRONMENT, GOOD G. 22 E EXCLUDED KNOWLEDGE 750 KV. STORAGE - ANGARO GROWTH 8 M…
$2,319
per month
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Commercial property 1 350 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 350 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 1
LOANS OF 1 350 KV. 1st AUTE WITH RAMPA, ROLLER KEL, WILNIUM. Spacious commercial premises f…
$10,782
per month
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Land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Land
Vilnius, Lithuania
EXPOSURES G. 137, VILNIUS PRINCIPLES: - Possible lease term from 6 months; - LABAI spot - o…
$2,304
per month
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Property types in Lithuania

apartments
houses
сommercial properties

Properties features in Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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