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Residential properties for sale in Anyksciai, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Anyksciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Non-standard, spacious 3-room apartment - cottage J. Basanaviciaus g., Anykščiai. The apartm…
$73,030
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House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
Parts of the house J. Basanaviciaus g. 11, Anykščiai. 3-room non-standard planning apartment…
$72,672
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Languages
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