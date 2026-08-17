Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Sirvintos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sirvintos, Lithuania

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Green, warm, spacious 182.90 sq. log house with 14.99 sq.m. land plot is sold in Širvintos. …
$169,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
A cosy, neat house of 172,29 sq. m with an attacked 15-inch plot in Širvintos city, Kalnalau…
$136,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Sirvintos, Lithuania
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF MODERNUS DIZAIN ON THE SMART CARRIAGE - YOUR POILS AND COMFORT KASDIEN! PHARMACOLOG…
$300,325
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go