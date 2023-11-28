Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Šiauliai, Lithuania

apartments
10
houses
14
24 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
€52,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY, IN ZOKNI! If you don’t want to move away from town, but yo…
€58,000
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
SELDED LIGHT AND NEW EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN HEAT! THE WAY IS PUTIES EXCLUDED IN THE ENVI…
€75,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
PUTION OFFER WHAT IS SEARCH BUTO WITHOUT REMONTO. VERY GOOD LOCATION! IDEAL VARIANAS FAMILY…
€54,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLING 1 K. BUTAS. IN PATOGIO LOKACIA IN THE DIDNESS G. ADVANTAGE: - Strategically conven…
€42,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,500
House with garage in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
€98,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
€260,000
House with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW OFFER - MEDELYN'S MICRORAJNE, GOOD, RAMIO IN LOCATION, SELECTED MEAINICIAL RESIDENTIAL H…
€145,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/12
PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WERE INVESTIGATION, IN THE SONMENT, IN THE PUBLIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Neat, …
€75,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Cable television in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Cable television
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ PROCEDURE FOR THE PRO…
€92,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE SELL FOR HOME WITH THE WARROW IN THE FER, TERMINAL G. ✔ Asphalt access; ✔ A t…
€49,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
IN THE WIND OF THE CITY, THE DAY G. 2 ROOMS BUY ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Manage but require repairs…
€47,000
1 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden in Šiauliai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
28.55 KV is SALE. M. ONE ROOM WERE IN THE CENTRAL CENTR OF THE CITY GENERAL INFORMATION: - …
€10,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Šiauliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLING PROCEDURE, LIGHT 2 ROOMS, WITH BALKON, 44.40 KV.M. BUTAS, IN THE CENTRAL CITY PART O…
€65,000
House with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE IN THE SOUND S/B IN THE SURVEILLION. WITH 12 ARS LIST OF LAND ==========GTAG1> AD…
€35,999
House with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
A great offer for looking for a garden house further from the bustle of the city. You will b…
€55,000
House with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
€87,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 1
€190,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
UNICAL HOUSE CENTREATMENT OF CITY CENTREATMENT – CITY PATOGUS RITM, AUTORICAL INTERJER AND H…
€390,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
PATOG IN LIFE! CLAIM CITY HOUSE 339.80 KV.M. FULL TO LIVE TWO FAMILY! ========= GENERAL IN…
€167,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
SB ,,, Dream garden house -35 sqm.nam - There is a furnace on the middle - The plane is conn…
€25,200
Properties features in Šiauliai, Lithuania

Realting.com
© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Mir