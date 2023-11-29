Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Klaipeda County

Residential properties for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

Klaipeda
152
Palanga
99
Neringa
17
Silute
17
Gargzdai
3
Rusne
3
379 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
€880,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Naujukai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Naujukai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential House for sale Cretingo r. sau., Ginger sen., Erlena, Salant g. with 16th c. plo…
€45,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Stillroom in Gaideliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Stillroom
Gaideliai, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
€125,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Gargzdai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
SELECTED IN THE SIGNATED AND LOVE HOUSE IN THE NEW CALRANT For sale an extremely supervised…
€270,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
€65,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
€1,20M
House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
€115,000
2 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
€130,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€31,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€180,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
€238,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a butique-style 2-storey house in the heart of the Palanga, with an impressive atti…
€950,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious cottages designed by a team of talented architects are sold in the saint. Each of t…
€155,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€214,500
House with balcony, with paved road in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€160,950
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
€68,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
€169,800
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 22/34
€160,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity in Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment rental business for sale in Palanga! Next to Palanga, Kunigi, in a cozy „R Rainbo…
€105,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
New and fully equipped apartment in the priestly project MY BODY 2 - a great investment in h…
€75,000
4 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€136,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
In the central part of Palanga, in a quiet location, 45.58kv.m. part of the living house wit…
€205,000
House with balcony, with garage in Kuliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
€57,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 10/10
€145,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
€69,800
House with With furniture, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Ausbikavis, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Ausbikavis, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
€70,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Prysmanciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Prysmanciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
€36,000
Property types in Klaipeda County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
