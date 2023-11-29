UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Klaipeda County
Residential properties for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania
Klaipeda
152
Palanga
99
Neringa
17
Silute
17
Gargzdai
3
Rusne
3
Clear all
379 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3
1
39 m²
4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Palanga, Lithuania
242 m²
2
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Naujukai, Lithuania
68 m²
1
Residential House for sale Cretingo r. sau., Ginger sen., Erlena, Salant g. with 16th c. plo…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Stillroom
Gaideliai, Lithuania
162 m²
1
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating
Gargzdai, Lithuania
205 m²
2
SELECTED IN THE SIGNATED AND LOVE HOUSE IN THE NEW CALRANT For sale an extremely supervised…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2
48 m²
3/5
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Palanga, Lithuania
2
62 m²
1/4
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
130 m²
2
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
165 m²
1
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2
41 m²
1/3
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with fireplace, with Furnace heating
Silute, Lithuania
2
46 m²
1/2
€31,000
Silute, Lithuania
2
46 m²
1/2
€31,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
80 m²
1
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Palanga, Lithuania
68 m²
2
€238,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Palanga, Lithuania
264 m²
2
For sale a butique-style 2-storey house in the heart of the Palanga, with an impressive atti…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
78 m²
2
Spacious cottages designed by a team of talented architects are sold in the saint. Each of t…
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
2
€214,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
62 m²
2
€160,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2
31 m²
1/5
€68,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3
64 m²
3/4
€169,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3
87 m²
22/34
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity
Palanga, Lithuania
2
28 m²
2/2
Apartment rental business for sale in Palanga! Next to Palanga, Kunigi, in a cozy „R Rainbo…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Palanga, Lithuania
1
20 m²
2/3
New and fully equipped apartment in the priestly project MY BODY 2 - a great investment in h…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Palanga, Lithuania
4
69 m²
2/2
€136,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
3
46 m²
1/2
In the central part of Palanga, in a quiet location, 45.58kv.m. part of the living house wit…
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage
Kuliai, Lithuania
195 m²
2
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2
54 m²
5/5
€57,500
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2
54 m²
5/5
€57,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3
72 m²
10/10
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2
42 m²
1/4
€69,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with With furniture, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Ausbikavis, Lithuania
73 m²
1
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair
Prysmanciai, Lithuania
2
43 m²
1/2
€36,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
