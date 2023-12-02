Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Raisteniskes

Residential properties for sale in Raisteniskes, Lithuania

houses
4
4 properties total found
House with balcony in Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
€319,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
€369,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
€289,972
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE BATCH, EKONOMICIN, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, YOUNG AND FUNCTIONAL SELECTED BLOCKED HOUSE WIT…
€329,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Raisteniskes, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir