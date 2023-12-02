Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Birstonas

Residential properties for sale in Birstonas, Lithuania

apartments
5
houses
5
10 properties total found
House in Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
€259,910
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE LOCATION OF THE BIRSTON CURORTO RAMIO, PROBANGUS IS SELECTED, THE HOUSE ESTABLISHED I…
€990,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
SELECTED QUALITY AND SUMMARY 2 K. BUTAS BIRSTON CENTRE WITH A BIG BALKON. ACTIVITY PROFIT F…
€190,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
YOUR CHOICE TO LIVE IN THE CURORTE - PLEASE! HOUSE WITH LAND SECTION IN THE RAMIO OF BIRSTON…
€160,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale A+ energy-class fully equipped cottage surrounded by nature with a large lounge are…
€329,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Birstonas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
3 ROOMS BUY TO YOUR FANTAZIES IMPLEMENTATION! IKI CENTRO ONLY 300. 3 k is sold in a quiet, …
€80,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
IN THE FACILITY OF BIRSTON CENTRE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT, SELLOW BUTES FROM 38.82 sq.m – 143.6…
€114,268
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
THE ERDVUS, QUALITY AND SUMMARY FACILITY BEEN EQUIPMENT CENTREED WITH MODERN WHITE AND QUALI…
€199,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
LOSSING IN THE CITY OF THE SIXTH CITY WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE BIG 18.18 A. LAND SKLYPU. F…
€334,999
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
MODERN LOFTO TYPE APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF BIRSTON ADVANTAGES Renovation in 20…
€88,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Birstonas, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir