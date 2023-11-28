UAE
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Lithuania
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
5
Apartment
1 139 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
1
33 m²
3/5
For sale a bright and neat 2-room apartment in N. Vilna. The apartment is conveniently plan…
€65,000
2
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
1
82 m²
"Prūsų Namai" Houses and apartments for sale in Vilnius "Prūsų Namai" is a real estate …
€132,000
1
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
PRUSU NAMAI
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37066880540
Info@prusunamai.lt
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3
1
39 m²
4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
1
44 m²
4/5
€95,999
1
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
60 m²
9/9
€72,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
60 m²
9/9
€72,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Girionys, Lithuania
3
65 m²
3/4
€86,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37069811166
regimantas.malakas@capital.lt
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
2
52 m²
7/9
€67,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37069995247
gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2
49 m²
5/5
€75,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37065770076
ruslanas.fiodorovas@capital.lt
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
51 m²
1/5
€78,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067622040
darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
50 m²
5/9
€85,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067763777
giedre.lekaviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
3
69 m²
5/5
€268,500
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37066530444
giedre.paukste@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
3
75 m²
7/9
€165,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
868678264
lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
1
33 m²
4/5
€52,500
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37062114223
marius.jankauskas@capital.lt
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
4
42 m²
2/5
€185,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37065215210
vaidas.adlys@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
3
80 m²
9/9
€190,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068423411
linas.juzumas@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
61 m²
2/5
€120,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37064063100
renata.ardzijauske@capital.lt
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
47 m²
2/12
€94,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37061380421
laurynas.vosylius@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
3
68 m²
2/3
€450,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37061380421
laurynas.vosylius@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
3
63 m²
2/5
€92,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068113686
inga.lialiene@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
36 m²
2/9
€99,900
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067590968
dmitrij.presnov@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
1
33 m²
8/9
€87,500
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068927985
tomas.rusakas@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
1
32 m²
5/9
€126,900
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068927985
tomas.rusakas@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
50 m²
10/12
€149,950
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068642229
justas.pranskaitis@capital.lt
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
4
86 m²
1/3
€167,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37069907595
gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
1
25 m²
2/5
€25,400
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37060122201
ligitas.bernatavicius@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
51 m²
3/5
€79,900
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
1
32 m²
8/9
€30,500
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37060063063
eimantas.andreikevicius@capitalrealty.com
4 room apartment with Fitted, with Central collector, with Construction: Monolithic
Kaunas, Lithuania
4
140 m²
15/16
€585,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37064606927
vytautas.meilus@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Knitiskiai, Lithuania
2
46 m²
1/4
€29,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37065576871
aurika.briede@capitalrealty.com
