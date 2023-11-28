Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lithuania

1 139 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a bright and neat 2-room apartment in N. Vilna. The apartment is conveniently plan…
€65,000
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
"Prūsų Namai"  Houses and apartments for sale in Vilnius  "Prūsų Namai" is a real estate …
€132,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€95,999
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Girionys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Girionys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
€86,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€67,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
€78,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/9
€85,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
€268,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/9
€165,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
€52,500
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
€185,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/9
€190,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
€120,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/12
€94,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
€450,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
€92,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/9
€99,900
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/9
€87,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/9
€126,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/12
€149,950
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,400
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€79,900
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/9
€30,500
4 room apartment with Fitted, with Central collector, with Construction: Monolithic in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Fitted, with Central collector, with Construction: Monolithic
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 15/16
€585,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Knitiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Knitiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
€29,000
