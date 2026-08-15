Apartments for sale in Lithuania

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Apartments in Lithuania

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Vilnius
295
Kaunas
141
Klaipėda
39
Palanga
53
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742 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
SALE OF A PARTIAL APDAILA IN A NEW, EXCLUSIVE QUALITY PROJECT IN THE SEA! Discover your new…
$240,656
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive opportunity in prestigious Kaunas Žaliakalnis: a piece of history with a stunning …
$109,684
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/2
SUBMITTED PROCEDURES AND SUPERVISED BUT, STRATEGY IN PRIVATE SITUATION - FEED.!!! COUNTRY SA…
$91,310
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
$189,508
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Telegram Write in Telegram
3 room apartment in Joniskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Joniskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
PARKYDAM 3 K. BUTAS JONISKIO MIESTO CENTRE PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Comfortab…
$81,968
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE LOFTS IN NEW PROJECT MOODS, HEARING PRINCIPLES: A + energy class; Of a cylinder capaci…
$113,593
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
VINEGE - MAJOR 2020 PROJECT IN LITHUANIA! In a new residential project for low-floor constr…
$189,335
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5 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
Sold 4 CABLES BUT IN ROAD MIESE, SLAUGHTER G. 9! Looking for comfortable and spacious housi…
$67,674
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
THREE - a harmonious integration of the project in everyone's favorite In Antakalnis distric…
$95,063
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3 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive apartments for those who appreciate comfort and Old Town authenticity. Here the qu…
$721,768
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2 room apartment in Utena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Utena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
LOCATION❗️Tuesday, April 7, 17-19. You have to register! Tel or e-mail: ...................…
$89,994
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3 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 7/9
IN JONVA, Mr WESTERN G. SALE OF SPACE TO THE 3THS OF THEIR CAPBATS. The apartment, which is…
$102,598
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
Looking for a place in a comfortable place in Kaunas? Sensitivity, light and comfort in one…
$122,401
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4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartment for sale 67,74 sq.m. 4 kmbr. DESCRIPTION OF BUTO: . Area - 67,74 sq.m. . High - 1…
$137,700
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3 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
SALE OF YOUR 3 CARBON BUILDING 3 rooms apartment for rent in Palanga. House - just from 7 ap…
$144,006
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
Sold 3 CABLES WITH 3.74a LOW IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$148,391
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
SALES OF 3 CAMBALES G. 4, INNOVATION! The apartment has a spacious common, kitchen area, ba…
$91,167
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3 room apartment in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$174,275
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3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
INDIVIDUAL, SPACE 3 K. BUT IN NATURE 94,84 sq.m, 3 rooms apartment for sale Garliava, which…
$192,995
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4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
4 rooms apartment for sale in Kalniečiai district - Geležinio Vilko g. The apartment is on t…
$161,508
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2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
PARKYDAM 48.53 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD WAS IN THE NEW DIFFERENT ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY PROJECT…
$120,915
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3 room apartment in Narepai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Narepai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
3 CABLES HAVE BEEN WITH THERAY AND LIQUID - TASKS 3 rooms apartment for sale in a strategic…
$219,603
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1 room apartment in Papiskiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Papiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Madinat Jumeirah Living is an exclusive collection of…
$691,275
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4 room apartment in Jonava, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-apartment cottages with a plot of land on the banks of the River! - The first high has p…
$212,528
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in the center of Vilnius, near the Bassanavičius flower market. An excel…
$210,618
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3 room apartment in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
BUTTER 9 - A NEW PROJECT ON THE PRIVATE, MAKING THE OPPORTUNITIES OF NATURAL GROWTH AND PROM…
$129,454
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1 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Light 1 room apartment for rent in a comfortable location in Pakruojis city. The apartment i…
$18,549
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
In the center of Vilnius, in a prestigious place, an apartment in good condition is sold! A …
$405,756
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
SALES AND QUALITY INSTALLATIONS CAMBODIUM BUT IN LAST Ideal choice for those looking for a f…
$143,456
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Property types in Lithuania

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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