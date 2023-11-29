Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Telsiai County, Lithuania

Mazeikiai
15
Telsiai
4
37 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Plunge, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Plunge, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
Good house for sale with 11.89 a.m. home estate plot in PLUNGER Bridge g. .27. House 1 floor…
€180,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Laizuva, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Laizuva, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY BORDINATION IN THE CITY OF GREEN - LITTLE G. 7 LIVING HOUSE 82.70 sq.m. WITH AID BUILDI…
€37,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE MEMBER STATE - SEDOS G. 2 WITH AID BUILDING AND SPLIED…
€22,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Vieksniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CITY OF SURVEILLANCE - MARKETING G. 14 WITH AID B…
€23,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Troskuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Troskuciai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
€63,500
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
SELLING 2 ROOM. 2/3 on the 2/3 floor FREEDOM G.218 In small quantities GENERAL INFORMATION …
€27,000
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
€23,000
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
€18,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH MODE G.5 IN LITTLE GENERAL INFORMATION Location: SODES g. 5 Min…
€35,000
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Telsiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Telsiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
FOR SALE, HEAT, LIGHT 2 ROOMS. APARTMENT 2- AME IN HIGH TELL GENERAL INFORMATION Location: …
€26,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
€39,000
House with Furnace heating in Plunge, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Plunge, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
€91,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
€177,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€63,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€335,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Krakiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Krakiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious for sale, 3 Cambodia. apartment, with modern interior. Light and cozy houses, the i…
€105,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Serksnenai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Serksnenai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING LIVING HOUSE Paupio g. 7 In the wilderness, the small areas. WITH AID BUILDINGS AND S…
€50,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUAST THE SPRING G. 13 BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOM…
€40,500
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE PATOGUS EXPLANATION, LIGHT, HEAT 1 ROOM. BUTAS VENTOS G. 7 SELLED WITH ALL WHITE AND BU…
€26,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 9/9
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. COUNTRY EIFEL AND DO NOT HAVE CHALLENGES, …
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLOW TIPRES EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOMA WHITE AND BUITINE T…
€46,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Krakiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Krakiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
4-AME HIGH, 2 ROOM is SHOWed. BUTAS GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Minor, Sodai g. 1 • Total…
€34,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
PATOGRAPS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. THE PRICE, PUTI PLACE. LIGHT AND YOU WILL BE HOME.…
€75,000
House with garage in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
SELL OF THE LARGE ERDVUS HOUSE, VOS 10 MINUČI ROAD POWER SUCCESS LABELS. HOUSE OF TRIA HIGH…
€285,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Racaliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Racaliai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
SELECTED TO LIVE INVESTIGATION TO THE LITTLE LITTLE R. WEEK OLD SEN., CLASS K., LABEL G..., …
€38,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kantauciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kantauciai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€75,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
€60,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…
€25,000
3 room apartment in Auksudys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Auksudys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
3 ROOMS BUY 5 HIGH, WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads c…
€59,000
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
„VIEW IN THE CITY OF THE RIGHTS “ DONELIC G. THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS SELDED. EXCLUSIVE EXCLUSIV…
€109,500
