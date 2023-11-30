Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Birzai, Lithuania

House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential house for sale in Pascal g. In the city of stock. The house is conveniently loca…
€49,500
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE IN JOVAR G., BIRD. HOUSE IN THE RAMIO AND PATOGICAL LIVE IN LOCATION – CARD OF E…
€60,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT HAVE THE CENTER OF THE BIRD CITY, THE CHANGUAGE G. HOUSE WITH 8 ARIR SECTION. WE ARE …
€79,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE CITY OF BIRD, A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, WITH THE ERDUS SECTION 8.15. Residential h…
€80,000
House with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA MARKETING G. 2, BIRD SOME, BIRD RAJ. Homestead in a well-visible location near the Be…
€40,000
