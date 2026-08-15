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Lands for sale in Lithuania

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1 016 properties total found
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
Description: Agricultural plot of 2 ha in Trakai district for sale. weekly Varniki village …
$34,779
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Plot of land in Pailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pailiai, Lithuania
Scanning with the NAMO PROJECT AND THE CONSTRUCTION AUTHORIZATION OF PASSENGER K., NORTH RAJ…
$25,886
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Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD SPACE ALEKSOTE, ARTILERY G., CAUNE - YOUR WHEEL NOW Looking for a place f…
$147,589
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Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
LOWER LOOK! GENERAL: Address: Vilniaus r. sav. In Polish Unique Nr.: 4400-3987-6761 Main i…
$17,281
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Plot of land in Birstonas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
A BIRŠTONE OF 42 YEARS 'AGRICULTURAL ALLOCATION Near Birštonas Review Tower Looking for sp…
$76,746
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Plot of land in Masionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Masionys, Lithuania
A commercial plot for sale near the Vilnius - Panevėžys highway. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Add…
$884,552
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Plot of land in Luodkos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Luodkos, Lithuania
Lithuania.   Zarasų Rajonas. Gražuts regioninis parkas ( Territory   Gražutės Regional Park …
$807,670
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Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
A 6-ARM LOGBOOK OF THE HOUSEHOLD'S GROWTH SKG.! GENERAL: • Address: Verbių skg., Naujoji Vi…
$51,266
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Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
PARKYDAM 6.91 A LIQUID OF HOUSEHOLD ON THE PREVIOUS PANEMUNE. LOCATION: next to "Panemunės …
$217,238
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Plot of land in Raziskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raziskiai, Lithuania
PARKYDAM 19.09 A LIQUID OF HOUSEHOLD RUSNĖS G., KEY K., KAUNO R. Looking for a spacious plot…
$86,301
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Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
The property of the 12,66 bar house holding is sold with building permit in Dainava, Alytus.…
$47,624
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Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
PARKYDAM 29,11 YEARS HOUSEHOLD DISPLAY IN THE NON-DELIVERY INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLDINGS IN THE P…
$34,203
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Plot of land in Vengerine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vengerine, Lithuania
This 61,72 ar plot, located just 11 km from Rokiškis, is fully prepared for your visions - i…
$60,778
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Plot of land in Tryskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tryskiai, Lithuania
Sale 27,07 a plot The way the land is used is residential areas. The type of use is the cons…
$4,091
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Plot of land in Markunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Markunai, Lithuania
2 km from Rūdiškii. An agricultural plot of 1.36 ha is for sale in the village of Markūnai. …
$4,521
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Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
25 a land plot for sale in Užugriovio, Vilniaus r. sav. GENERAL - The plot area - 25 centur…
$64,438
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Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
SUBMITTED DISCLOSURE FOR MULTIANNUAL DEVELOPMENT IN A NEW SELECTING NEW ANGLE QUARTERS IN VI…
$802,239
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Plot of land in Ginkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ginkunai, Lithuania
Sending 7 HOUSEHOLD DISPUTES - LOCATION OF NORMAL COUNTRIES! 7 housing plots for the constr…
$14,432
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Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
25 ACRE PLOT FOR SALE IN ROCKILI! POSSIBLE EXCHANGE TO HOME OWNERSHIP! GENERAL INFORMATI…
$28,687
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Plot of land in Moletai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Moletai, Lithuania
An agricultural plot of 80 a is for sale in Dubingių village, Molėtų r.sav. nice place next …
$13,912
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Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
The area of the Amateur garden is sold in the rapidly developing area of Pavilnis. The city'…
$79,992
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Plot of land in Moletai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Moletai, Lithuania
Sale of 4.53 ha agricultural parcel Molėtai r., Luokesos sen., Janaukk The plot is distingui…
$45,024
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Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL PLOT FOR SALE IN THE SURROUNDINGS OF KAUNOS! VERY GOOD VISIBILITY FROM THE STREET…
$103,178
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Plot of land in Guduline, Lithuania
Plot of land
Guduline, Lithuania
Sending a LIQUID OF 1.09 HA INDUSTRY AND STORAGE OF BRUSSELS, THE CLAIMS WITH THE AUTHORIZAT…
$288,956
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Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
SALE 11,28 ARM SLAUGHTER OF CEREAL SODES 14th Street! - Communication from the city of Viss…
$161,488
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Plot of land in Voveriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Voveriai, Lithuania
SUBMITTED SKILLS 95a WITH STATUS - ACCESS TO DEPARTURE! Looking for space for life or inves…
$63,776
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Plot of land in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kedainiai, Lithuania
A PLACE OF AGRICULTURAL DESTINATION SHOULD BE SUBMITTED. Place: Vilainiai, Kėdainių raj. sa…
$69,275
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Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
Imagine a place where luxury is in contact with the peace of nature! This exclusive plot, bo…
$416,190
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Plot of land in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Šlevėtrų village, Alionių sen., Širvintos district. weekly 305 a agricultural plot for sale.…
$15,245
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Plot of land in Sliziskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sliziskiai, Lithuania
Extraordinary parcel array with an area of ± 18 ha with a size of ± 200 m The coastline and …
$873,686
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