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Residential properties for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania

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apartments
295
houses
140
435 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/3
Precautionary area Valacama - the morning when you wake up together with bird sucking and ev…
$389,212
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Sold the LEAD 1 CASTLE IN FABIJONICS! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRINCIPLES: - Comfortable first floor; -…
$139,763
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF MODERNUS ONE-HAUTE HOUSEHOLD IN KVARTALE VILNIUM, FABRIKO G. For those looking for c…
$457,972
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM A + ENERGY CLASSES AND QUALITY INSTALLATIONS WITH THE EXCLUSIVE DESIGNATION OF THE …
$348,551
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
SOLID INSTALLATION Class A + + 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN A LOAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECT - MASTER G. 18…
$216,229
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5 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
Prestine A spacious apartment of 117,91 sq.m. (3477 Eur / sq.m.) with autonomous gas heating…
$473,381
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDS WITH PARTS APDAILA, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJE…
$318,102
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
BUILDING 34 sq.m. 2 CASTALISED IN MARKUČIŲ, PAT VILNELE. Looking for a home where the rhythm…
$139,063
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
Sending SPACE 1 CASTLE BUT IN FABIJONICS PRINCIPLES: * WHOLE FOR LIVING, TIEK INVESTMENT; *…
$128,571
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/12
Sending YOUR 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN SENT WITH COMMON COORDINATION IN BALTLUES. PRINCIPLES: * PU…
$114,053
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-storey apartment with a private yard. Comfortable place in Pašilaičiai microdistrict can…
$339,855
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
Very good layout, neat, warm 3- apartment with basement, New Vilnius, Parko str. PRINCIPLES…
$190,711
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE LOFTS IN NEW PROJECT MOODS, HEARING PRINCIPLES: A + energy class; Of a cylinder capaci…
$113,593
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF A PARTIAL APDAILA IN A NEW, EXCLUSIVE QUALITY PROJECT IN THE SEA! KNOW BUT LIVE! D…
$245,656
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
SALES FOR DIFFERENT YOUTH, FITTED, INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLDS IN THE FIELD Looking for a home wh…
$369,818
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/9
OPEN DOMESTIC DAY, during which you can visit the apartment, see it, evaluate it and discuss…
$123,974
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW COLLOCATED HOUSEHOLD! For sale modern A + + class sublocated home in a quiet area of Baj…
$319,618
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
SAID AT HOURS WITH AUTOMOBILE PLACE OF SALE AND THE ERDUS BALKON ...........................…
$317,691
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
LOMA RESIDENCE PROJECT HAS BEEN SENT TO THE COMPLETE - VILNIUS HEAD! Living in the very cent…
$255,782
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1 bedroom apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 bedroom apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a cozy and well-equipped spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony in a renovated…
$213,995
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDS WITH PARTS APDAILA, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJE…
$309,824
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
2 rooms apartment for sale in Skirmums, Karavių g. I invite you to contact you at a convenie…
$159,429
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/9
SALE OF NEW AND MODERNABLE SUREMONATED, DAR INDEPENDENT, BUILDING ON THE SECOND CIRCUMSTANCE…
$149,801
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4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 9/9
EXCLUSION OF THE PENTHOUSE TYPE WAS CONTAINED WITH THE 77 KV. ------------------------------…
$744,718
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT SPACE AND NORMAL 125 KNOWLEDGE. Looking for a home where the peace of nature and the c…
$553,130
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern, new building single house in Vaidotai, Vilnius city! A stylish and functional 4-roo…
$310,858
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD WITH AUDIBLE AND FIRST NETOLNIUS CITY. SPECIAL PRICES FOR OPEN DA…
$149,433
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly-built village A 108 sq.m. double house is sold in the castle away from the main stre…
$237,657
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE OF YACK AND LIGHT IN THE "WINE" PROJECT IN CILAITUS We invite You are on Open Day 2026…
$287,872
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW MARKET! A LAUGHTERHOUSE OF A SINGLE ARCHITECTURE IS SENT IN THE ROAD LIVE PREMIUM. THE F…
$214,471
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Properties features in Vilnius, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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