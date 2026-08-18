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Residential properties for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

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apartments
13
houses
6
19 properties total found
1 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
SECOND PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENTS IN IMMOVABLE PROPERTY, WHICH IS CARRIED OUT!!! NORMAL APPARA…
$150,708
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4 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 7/11
Exclusive apartment with private SPA space! This is the exact definition for this spacious, …
$341,482
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF ONE HAUTE NAM, 100,43 KV.M. NAMO PRINCIPLES: • The house is located in a quiet stre…
$91,747
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3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
SALE BUTAS, 80 KV.M, SECOND SALT MIESTO CENTRE, M.K. ČIURLIONIO G., FIRST HIGH! IS ACCESS TO…
$255,755
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3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
Everything you need for quality family life and rest is here. Do you appreciate your time, m…
$281,213
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive home holding near the center GENERAL: Sales price: EUR 300000 Address: Sodų g. 25…
$344,246
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
COUNTRY OF DRUSKERS SENT IN THE HOUSEHOLD WITH THE FIRST NETWORK OF THE EFNER! _ _ _ _ _ _ _…
$183,010
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2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
In Druskininkai, in Grodno Street 80, two-room apartment is sold in a apartment of 37,15 sq.…
$25,505
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3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/10
SALE OF YOUTH AND QUALITY INSTALLATED IN THE 3THS CAMBASE ON THE DRUSKERS • The apartment i…
$176,378
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottages with partial finishing and part of the land plot near the center GENERAL: Sales pr…
$168,099
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2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
Excellent fully furnished apartment for your vacation in Druskininkai center. GENERAL: Sale…
$148,047
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3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious new building for 3 persons apartment near the city center GENERAL: Sales price: EU…
$296,077
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2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
$189,508
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
House with 6 ares plot in Baldashka GENERAL: Sales price: EUR 145 000; Address: Saigupo g.…
$168,099
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1 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF BUTTER FOR NON-RAVING G., 1 CAMBARIO, 28,72 KV.M FOR THE PREPARATION = = = = = = = =…
$51,551
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3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/4
SEALS AND PASSENGERS 3 OF THE BASIC GMBH SHOULD BE SENT IN THE ROAD SIGNATURE WITH TWO BALKN…
$115,714
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottages with partial decoration and part of the plot of land near the center GENERAL INFOR…
$154,228
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3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious apartment for 3 persons in the city center GENERAL: Sales price: EUR 160000 Addres…
$182,350
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Druskininkai – The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited by abo…
Price on request
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