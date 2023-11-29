Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Druskininkai

Residential properties for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

apartments
27
houses
7
34 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€124,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/6
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/3
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
€269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
€99,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/9
€59,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL IN DRUSKINES CURORTE, SENAMESTIVE! SELLING THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH MAN…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/5
SELDED BUTAS MERKICAL GTV., 4 ROOMS, 78.62 KV.M., WITH BALKON!!! WINNING SCHOOLS, JARGES, SP…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 8/9
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with central heating in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
COUNTRY DRUSKINES, SELLED HOUSE WITH PURTIMI DO NOT HAVE THE LAW CRANTS! ___________________…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
€35,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/6
PROCEDURE CLASS 3 ROOMS BUY DRUSKIN MARKET CENTRE. BUTAS MUST BEVE 5 KV.M. A TAMSIAN PATALP …
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/6
Light apartment in the heart of the Druskers – V. Kudirkos g 10 C (vila FA). Just a few minu…
€163,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
THE ERDVUS AND PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS BUY DRUSKINES CENTRE. Great location, spacious courtyard wi…
€88,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
€39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
€229,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€123,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€119,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/6
Newer construction 3 k. apartment with parking in the heart of the city GENERAL INFORMATION…
€199,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Cell house/ sight in the heart of the city GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 87000 euros Add…
€87,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
€197,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. Do you appreciate your…
€236,468
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Druskers, Nerava g. 39B modern furnished apartment and household equipment for sale. The apa…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
IN THE SOUTH OF THE RAMIO DRUSKINES, THE PROCEDURE OF THE DIRECT DVIOUS ROOM WITH THE TAMBAR…
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
Great fully equipped apartment For your holiday in the modern Sun Sonata complex in the cent…
€124,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Neat 4 k. apartment GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 92000 Eur Address: Lishava g. 7 Tota…
€92,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/6
Great new construction 2-room apartment in a pine forest in the city center GENERAL INFORM…
€261,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
Quality house next to Nemunas and the city limits GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price: 270,00…
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir