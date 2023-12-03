Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Elektrenai

Residential properties for sale in Elektrenai, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
EXCLUSIVE NATURAL IN THE CAMPELS SODY! ethnohut.lt is sold as a business, generating 18,000e…
€119,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir