New Build Houses in Lithuania

Vilnius
1
Vilnius County
1
Vilnius city municipality
1
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Vilnius, Lithuania
from
$138,045
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
"Prūsų namai is a housing project in Vilnius with more than 300 residential and commercial buildings. Located between Trakai and Vilnius, with all the necessary infrastructure, the houses allow you to visit historical sites and lakes and reach the modern life of Vilnius city centre in less t…
Developer
PRUSU NAMAI
