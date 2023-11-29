Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania

apartments
211
houses
169
380 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
€295,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
House with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€48,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
€129,999
House with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
€449,000
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€435,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 3
INDICATED UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE SMALL HOUSE WITH 8 A. SKLYPU IN VILLION, PIKULO G. EXCLUSIVE…
€290,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SHARE ERDVUS AND QUALITY EQUIPMENT 4 ROOMS SUBLOCATED HOUSE IN DOMICATION. ADVIEW AND APTVER…
€219,900
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
€10,800
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
KOTEDG (BUTAS in a two-room house) WITH 6 ARRIS SECTION BEFORE LAMPLE ECJER !!! ------------…
€184,999
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,999
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€127,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
€78,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/9
€85,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
€52,500
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
€120,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€79,900
4 room apartment with Fitted, with Central collector, with Construction: Monolithic in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Fitted, with Central collector, with Construction: Monolithic
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 15/16
€585,000
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
€210,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
€69,990
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
€189,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/3
€168,000
3 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
€59,900
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
A cozy and warm two-room apartment in the Maskal, which owns two cellars, can be stored in t…
€149,000
Properties features in Kaunas, Lithuania

