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Residential properties for sale in Pasvalys, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pasvalys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
SALE SPREADS AND YOUTHS 3 CASTLE BUT, BEGINES G. 107, SAVINGS! Looking for comfortable, econ…
$60,261
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House in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold in a quiet and beautiful town of Pushaloto, Pasvalys district. The plot -…
$17,390
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House in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold YACK HARKING RESTAURATED HOUSEHOLD IN THE BIRG. THESE LIVING PLACE - THE ENVIRONMENTAL …
$77,385
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