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Residential properties for sale in Varena, Lithuania

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6
8 properties total found
House in Varena, Lithuania
House
Varena, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
COZY AND SPACIOUS FARMHOUSE FOR SALE WITH A POND, SAUNA AND NURTURED ENVIRONMENT - MEŠKUČIŘU…
$175,339
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3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE 66.09 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD IN THE NEW EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY CLASS PROJECT I…
$164,737
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4 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Renovated house in Varėna, Voronecko g. 5 for sale 4-room apartment with basement. The apart…
$121,513
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE 63.15 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD BUT IN NEW EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY CLASSES PROJECT…
$157,433
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2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
PARKYDAM 48.53 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD WAS IN THE NEW DIFFERENT ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY PROJECT…
$120,915
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2 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE 64.90 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD IN THE NEW EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY CLASSES PROJECT…
$161,723
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3 room apartment in Varena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Varena, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
PARKYDAM 663.15 KV.M, 2 HOUSEHOLD WAS IN THE NEW DIFFERENT ARCHITECTURE, A + + ENERGY TERM P…
$157,433
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House in Varena, Lithuania
House
Varena, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale Birutės g. 16, Varėna NAMO PRINCIPLES - Total area - 124,93 sq. m. - House 5…
$85,252
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