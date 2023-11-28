UAE
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Prienai
Residential properties for sale in Prienai, Lithuania
apartments
10
houses
6
Clear all
16 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
2
44 m²
3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483
gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
3
73 m²
2/4
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483
gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Prienai, Lithuania
3
96 m²
1/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483
gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Prienai, Lithuania
3
66 m²
2/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483
gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
4
72 m²
3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483
gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
3
82 m²
4/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483
gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
1
32 m²
4/5
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060063063
eimantas.andreikevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
138 m²
2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068343633
rolandas.sinkevicius@capital.lt
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
4
80 m²
5/5
€189,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060413505
aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road
Prienai, Lithuania
71 m²
2
A NEW STATEMENT SUBLE OF STATES IN THE PRAYER ISSUED. PATOGUS WAY EXPLANATION, LIGHT AND EMP…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063999555
egle.grazenaite@capital.lt
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Prienai, Lithuania
2
50 m²
4/5
!!! New apartments in Prienai!!! ____________ Have you ever dreamed of living next to Nemuno…
€83,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052
lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
129 m²
1
ONE OF ANT VERMS An ideal place for those who want to relax from the hustle and bustle of t…
€38,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064877728
ugne.butrime@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m²
2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€218,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052
lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
69 m²
2
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067009996
ieva.krupoviesiene@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
2
47 m²
3/5
!!! New apartments with full installation !!! _____________________ Have you ever dreamed of…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068343633
rolandas.sinkevicius@capital.lt
House with Stillroom
Prienai, Lithuania
227 m²
3
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061594480
neringa.rapaliene@capitalrealty.com
