Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Prienai

Residential properties for sale in Prienai, Lithuania

apartments
10
houses
6
16 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483 gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483 gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483 gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483 gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483 gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
BIRUTES 9 - NEW PROJECT IN THE PRAYER, GIVES A POSSIBLE SAMPLE FOR MANUFACTURED BLOOD AND MA…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
867270483 gintare.geneviciene@capital.lt
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Prienai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060063063 eimantas.andreikevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068343633 rolandas.sinkevicius@capital.lt
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Prienai, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060413505 aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A NEW STATEMENT SUBLE OF STATES IN THE PRAYER ISSUED. PATOGUS WAY EXPLANATION, LIGHT AND EMP…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063999555 egle.grazenaite@capital.lt
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
!!! New apartments in Prienai!!! ____________ Have you ever dreamed of living next to Nemuno…
€83,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052 lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
ONE OF ANT VERMS An ideal place for those who want to relax from the hustle and bustle of t…
€38,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064877728 ugne.butrime@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Prienai, Lithuania
House with garage
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
€218,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052 lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating in Prienai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067009996 ieva.krupoviesiene@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
!!! New apartments with full installation !!! _____________________ Have you ever dreamed of…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068343633 rolandas.sinkevicius@capital.lt
House with Stillroom in Prienai, Lithuania
House with Stillroom
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061594480 neringa.rapaliene@capitalrealty.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir