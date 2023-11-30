Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Trakai, Lithuania

houses
4
5 properties total found
House with garage in Trakai, Lithuania
House with garage
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€259,910
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Trakai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Trakai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/4
SELDED LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY NOT LOSS THE PRACTICE! The apartment is found in a promising place…
€139,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
€225,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Trakai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
ALREADY BUILD! ______ 88aluders - next to Trakai, a millionaire district, an emerging town. …
€169,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with central heating in Trakai, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 246.67 sq.m house awaits the new hosts. It is part of a two-bedroom house S. Miku…
€180,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
