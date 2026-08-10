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Residential properties for sale in Trakai, Lithuania

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houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 756 m²
Number of floors 3
DIFFERENT INVESTMENT PROJECT AT TRAVEL CENTRE! ON THE CARRIAGE OF THE EFER The total area of…
$869,478
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House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW CONSTRUCTION FITTED WITH A LIQUID OF 19,66 A IN TRACKS A + + energy class, one-storey 1…
$375,093
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House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
FARMHOUSE FOR SALE WITH LAND PLOT AND FARM BUILDINGS IN RIEZNYČIA VILLAGE, TRAKĪ DISTRICT A…
$70,601
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TekceTekce
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious, strategically planned house with an attack on plot 36a is sold in the regional p…
$255,047
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House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house of 246.67 sq.m. is waiting for the new owners. This is part of a two-apartm…
$188,049
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