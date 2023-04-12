Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 580,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhousein Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Piskopiano, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 1 level. T…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Máleme, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 66 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 roomsin Korfalonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Korfalonas, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Korfalonas, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Kissamos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kissamos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhousein Máleme, Greece
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhousein Máleme, Greece
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhousein Άγιος Γεώργιος, Greece
3 room townhouse
Άγιος Γεώργιος, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale is a maisonette of 80 sq.m. in Chania region, Crete. The two storey modern property…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Kissamos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Kissamos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Dramia, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Dramia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Panormos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale in Panormos, is a newly built semidetached home of 2 bedrooms near the sea. The hou…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kokkini Chani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kokkini Chani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Townhousein Prina, Greece
Townhouse
Prina, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 35,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 4 roomsin Daphnes, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Daphnes, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
3 room townhousein Mochos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mochos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 79,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners will b…

