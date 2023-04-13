Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland

Property for sale in Finland

apartments
796
houses
498
1 308 properties total found
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
€ 24,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, o…
Apartmentin Vaajakoski, Finland
Apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
€ 34,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Maenttae, Finland
Apartment
Maenttae, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Män…
Apartmentin Viiala, Finland
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
€ 21,250
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Four bedroom apartment in Aka…
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 23,997
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartmentin Haapajaervi, Finland
Apartment
Haapajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Haap…
Apartmentin Komsi, Finland
Apartment
Komsi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kur…
Cottagein Kangasniemi, Finland
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Townhousein Naarajaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Townhousein Keitele, Finland
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
Housein Kihnioe, Finland
House
Kihnioe, Finland
€ 28,000
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
€ 31,056
Apartmentin Toijala, Finland
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
€ 24,286
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 9,500
Apartmentin Hartola, Finland
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
€ 17,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Hartola,…
Apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
€ 25,186
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartmentin Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
€ 22,468
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Pori, an i…
Apartmentin Ylivieska, Finland
Apartment
Ylivieska, Finland
Price on request
Cottagein Ii, Finland
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Ahola, Finland
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartmentin Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
€ 32,295
Apartmentin Lapinlahti, Finland
Apartment
Lapinlahti, Finland
€ 25,221
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lapi…
Cottagein Mervi, Finland
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Pihlava, Finland
Apartment
Pihlava, Finland
€ 17,114
Apartmentin Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
€ 24,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Townhousein Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Townhouse
Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, 3…

Regions with properties for sale

Aeaenekoski
Harjavalta
Kuopio sub-region
Varkaus
Heinola
Jyväskylä sub-region
Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta
Tornio
Savonlinnan seutukunta
Lappeenrannan seutukunta
Seinaejoen seutukunta
Ulvila
Ylivieskan seutukunta
Jaemsae
Sisae-Savon seutukunta
Ylae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
Savonlinna
Lahti
Nivala-Haapajaerven seutukunta
Rovaniemen seutukunta

Properties features in Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury

About Finland

Tucked away in Northern Europe, Finland is a Nordic country famous for its unique history and culture. One of the largest cities and also the capital of Finland is Helsinki. Additionally, there are many other popular cities including Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere, among others. There is something for everybody when it comes to tourism in Finland. From hundreds of lakes, mountains, and unique landscapes, Finland attracts visitors in the thousands each year. Winter sports are a common attraction that lures adventure seekers to the country. The sports include ice fishing, ice skating, ice yachting, ice hockey, among others.

The country also has a vast culinary diversity owing to a rich history and mix of different cultures over the ages. It is a perfect destination whether you are planning to relocate permanently, or just visit as a tourist. No matter what your needs are, Finland has a lot to offer.

Real estate investment

Does it make sense to invest in real estate in Finland? Yes, it does! Whether you are looking for a luxury residential space or a budget property as an investment, there are a number of options for you to choose from. There are literally hundreds of property deals that you can find from reliable estate agencies in Finland. With a friendly population and welcoming neighborhood, you will feel right at home when you decide to move permanently to Finland.

Though there are a few restrictions and processes involved for foreigners looking to buy properties in the country, the overall process is relatively simple and short. You can even contact an estate agency to get assistance when it comes to buying property in Finland. The high tourist value, constantly growing economy and increasing demand are some of the few reasons why Finland is one of the best options available today when it comes to buying property.  

