Townhouses for sale in Cyprus

82 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Anarita, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Specifications: Two bedrooms, a WC, and a bathroom are thoughtfully arranged for fu…
€ 199,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€ 250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€ 355,000
3 room townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€ 500,000
Townhouse in Apesia, Cyprus
Townhouse
Apesia, Cyprus
Great located in the most diverse and cosmopolitan city of Cyprus, this complex — is the lar…
€ 680,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€ 352,000
3 room townhouse in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 430,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Property Specifications: Covering an area of 124 square meters, thoughtfully designed for op…
€ 643,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
An excellent offer for those who want to live in a quiet area near the big city. The ne…
€ 407,000
3 room townhouse in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 690,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 830,000
Townhouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
€ 125,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€ 195,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€ 635,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
Located within walking distance to Polis town and Latchi Marina 2 Bedroom Maisonette No VAT …
€ 125,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€ 500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The elite complex, consisting of seven deluxe class townhouses, is located in a charming loc…
€ 715,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€ 680,000
3 room townhouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€ 710,000
3 room townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 233 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€ 369,500
3 room townhouse in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Protaras. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 227,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€ 550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€ 310,516
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Elysia Park Offering We are offering a deal which is not only an excellent investment, bu…
€ 310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Elysia Park Offering We are offering a deal which is not only an excellent investment, bu…
€ 323,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€ 270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€ 363,000

