Townhouses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

15 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€635,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€363,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€850,850
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€330,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€665,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€255,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings, with rent in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings, with rent
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom maisonette with small private garden in gated complex, 50m fr…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€550,000
