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Townhouses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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26 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We are offering a beautiful, three-story townhouse in the desirable neighborhood. This spaci…
$887,288
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
For sale is a charming townhouse situated in the highly sought-after Mouttagiaka Tourist Are…
$437,882
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$894,736
Leave a request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$894,736
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$892,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$918,281
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$906,508
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$916,291
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$918,281
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Located just 400 meters from the sandy beaches and 5-star hotels of Limassol, this charming …
$758,710
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$881,049
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$882,963
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 308 m²
Luxury residential complex in the center of Limassol, in a prestigious and quiet area of the…
$2,90M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$881,049
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$1,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$892,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$998,522
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful townhouse of the secondary market in the prestigious district of Ger…
$894,588
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$904,544
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
We offer a beautiful three-storey townhouse in a prestigious area. This spacious house has:-…
$901,247
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$916,291
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$904,544
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$882,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$906,508
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
Leave a request
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