Townhouses for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

  Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Residential
  Pafos
  Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

9 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€740,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€620,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€310,516
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has been designed to …
€318,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€245,000
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
This superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos town, situated in th…
€359,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€239,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Project Features:The resort has been designed with the comfort, relaxation and enjoyment in …
€379,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 3 level…
€293,000

