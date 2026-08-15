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Townhouses for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Just steps from the coastline and moments away from the lively Tombs of the Kings area, this…
$347,016
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a charming townhouse with the right of resale of 84 m2, located in the popular a…
$308,916
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
For sale is a charming townhouse located in the sought-after area of Universal, perfect for …
$432,919
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Just steps from the coastline and moments away from the lively Tombs of the Kings area, this…
$347,016
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
$215,147
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse with an additional guest toilet, located in a desir…
$395,835
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: modern townhouse, under construction, in the prestigious area of Kato Paphos. This…
$571,203
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
This is a resort designed with the comfort, rest and pleasure of a demanding property owner,…
$524,575
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
It is a resort that has been designed with the comfort, recreation and pleasure of the disce…
$371,865
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 500 m²
Villa No. 1280 in the complex, – This is an ultramodern elite villa with 3 bedrooms for sale…
$1,19M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Elysia Park Offering We are offering a deal which is not only an excellent investment, bu…
$306,816
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
The Blue Beach Residences project, located in the very center of the Kato Paphos tourist zon…
$536,232
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Residence No. 047, Block D, in the complex is a magnificent 3-room maisonette for sale in Pa…
$340,521
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Elysia Park Offering We are offering a deal which is not only an excellent investment, bu…
$319,683
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Beautifully finished and modern in style, this two bedroom townhouse features an open plan l…
$362,516
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