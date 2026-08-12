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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
15
Peyia
4
Limassol
5
Chloraka
3
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14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,61M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, lo…
$3,01M
Leave a request
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a contemporary 2-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development, …
$2,56M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Presenting an exclusive off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel dev…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, lo…
$3,01M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a contemporary 2-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Presenting an exclusive off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel dev…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development, …
$2,56M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility with this exceptional 2-bedroom townhou…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility with this exceptional 2-bedroom townhou…
$2,57M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
Leave a request

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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