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Townhouses for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
Leave a request
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