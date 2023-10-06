Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
29
Germasogeia
15
Pafos
9
koinoteta agiou tychona
5
Empa
3
koinoteta empas
3
Polis Chrysochous
3
Yeroskipou
3
Townhouse To archive
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
An excellent offer for those who want to live in a quiet area near the big city. The new mod…
€522,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€635,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The elite complex, consisting of seven deluxe class townhouses, is located in a charming loc…
€715,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€270,000
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has been designed to …
€318,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Moni, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€850,850
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
This superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos town, situated in th…
€359,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€665,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 375 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€1,15M

