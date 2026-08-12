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Townhouses with pool for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
15
Peyia
4
Limassol
5
Chloraka
3
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The elite complex, consisting of seven deluxe class townhouses, is located in a charming loc…
$711,493
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Allows the investment permanent residence the location of the Amber Homes in   the kisserg…
$420,285
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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