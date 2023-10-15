Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€250,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
€125,000

