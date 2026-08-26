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Townhouses for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This ready-to-move-in 3-bedroom townhouse is designed for functional and comfortable living,…
$303 393
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern townhouse under construction offers comfortable accommodation in the p…
$352 059
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3 bedroom townthouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Townhouse under construction, offering modern comfort in the prestigious area of P…
$402 021
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
clear Opisaniye Kompleks iz 7 zamechatel'nykh taunkhausov s obshchim basseynom, 2 spal'ny…
$198 690
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