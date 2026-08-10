Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedroom townhouse for sale in Agios Athanasios Limassol. Energy Class A home in prime fami…
$554,035
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedroom townhouse for sale in Agios Athanasios Limassol. Energy Class A home in prime fami…
$554,432
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedroom townhouse for sale in Agios Athanasios Limassol. Energy Class A home in prime fami…
$555,241
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedroom townhouse for sale in Agios Athanasios Limassol. Energy Class A home in prime fami…
$555,446
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
High-quality townhouses for sale in Agios Athanasios Limassol are limited due to restricted …
$554,035
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
High-quality townhouses for sale in Agios Athanasios Limassol are limited due to restricted …
$555,241
Leave a request

Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go