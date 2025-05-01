Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
This stunning 2-bedroom townhouse offers a seamless blend of traditional Cypriot architectur…
$441,536
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go