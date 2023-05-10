Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Istria County
Houses
Houses for sale in Istria County, Croatia
Grad Umag
35
Grad Porec
26
Porec
23
Umag
16
Opcina Kanfanar
8
Opcina Visnjan
8
Grad Pula
6
Grad Rovinj
6
Opcina Medulin
6
Rovinj
6
Opcina Fazana
5
Opcina Kastelir - Labinci
5
Opcina Marcana
5
Grad Vodnjan
4
Opcina Bale
4
Opcina Svetvincenat
3
Vodnjan
3
House
140 properties total found
2 room house
Motovun, Croatia
2
1
88 m²
2
€ 351,200
3 room house
Pinezici, Croatia
3
181 m²
1
€ 240,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
5
4
4 800 m²
€ 570,000
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
11
4
1 400 m²
€ 990,000
Villa 2 room villa
Opcina Bale, Croatia
2
3
1 850 m²
€ 545,000
Cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
4 800 m²
€ 288,000
Villa 9 room villa
Kmeti, Croatia
11
9
820 m²
€ 2,200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
2
1
150 m²
3
€ 299,000
1 room Cottage
Kanfanar, Croatia
1
1
1 000 m²
€ 355,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
4
3
1 300 m²
3
€ 385,000
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
5
3
2
€ 10,000,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Opcina Bale, Croatia
3
1
400 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
6
4
2
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
6
4
2
€ 3,250,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
12
7
3
€ 2,000,000
9 room house
Groznjan, Croatia
17
10
4
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
8
6
2
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
5
3
2
€ 1,750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marcana, Croatia
9
5
2
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
6
3
2
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
7
6
2
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
5
4
1
€ 1,880,000
Villa 4 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
5
5
2
€ 1,150,000
Villa 2 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
2
2
242 m²
€ 615,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
7
8
520 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
5
3
380 m²
€ 665,000
Villa 5 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
5
5
390 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
4
4
170 m²
€ 870,000
5 room house
Visnjan, Croatia
5
5
220 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3
4
165 m²
€ 530,000
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Istria County, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
