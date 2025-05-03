Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
203
Grad Rovinj
103
Grad Porec
277
Grad Umag
120
968 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Lux villa in Jadreski, Liznjan just 5 km from the sea!Total floorspace is 450 sq.m. Land plo…
$587,737
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This modern villa in Svetvinčenat has a net usable area of 110 m² and sits on a beautiful 14…
$592,317
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Beautiful villa with a swimming pool for sale, only 14 km away from the center of Porec and …
$915,513
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 rooms in Rojci, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Rojci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 403 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13305 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
$1,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Villa of popular Istrian design in Višnjan, Porec region, with sea views!It belongs to a new…
$921,164
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Discover this newly built Mediterranean-style villa, complete with an infinity pool, private…
$991,709
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kadumi, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kadumi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Poreč is a popular summer resort on the coast of the Istrian peninsula in western Croatia. I…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
The ninth wonder of Istria - outstanding modern luxury villa in Liznjan!Villa is positioned …
$1,53M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Modern new villa with sea view in Banjole gated secure condominium, mere 50 meters from the …
$1,09M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Villa in super-popular Fazana just 400 meters from the sea!Total area is 205 sq.m. Land plot…
$927,043
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
In Istria, Croatia, Ližnjan is a settlement and municipality. The biodiversity is relatively…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Villa of stunning modern design in Motovun area!Total area is 420 sq.m. Land plot is 1631 sq…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Near the city of Poreč, a beautiful 235 m² house on a 798 m² plot with a swimming pool is fo…
$868,732
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okreti, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okreti, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Wonderful estate in Zminj area of Istria hiterlands on a land plot of 5204 sq.m., over 0,5 h…
$791,804
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden in Kanfanar, Rovinj region!Total surf…
$1,07M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Traditional villa in Rebići, Barban, 2 km from the sea, is offered for sale!The villa of 262…
$847,697
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Simply fantastic villa in Pula outskirts cca 3 km from Medulin beaches and 4-5 km from Verud…
$1,04M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool in Loborica-Marcana!Total area is 162 sq.m. Land plot is 895…
$645,945
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 630 m²
Complex of three remodellev villas cca. 2 km from the centre of Zminj!It was an old&nbs…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 388 m²
Spacious villa with a large building plot and swimming pool in Rovinj - 5 km from the sea!Th…
$2,25M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
This luxurious family villa with a private swimming pool and garage is located in a peaceful…
$671,293
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful property with official 4**** stars just 300 meters from the sea across green lawns…
$1,47M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Villa with swimming pool and sea view in Marcana, 2 km from the sea!Total area is 140 sq.m. …
$679,468
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Just a few minutes from the center of Pula, this beautiful modern two-story villa is located…
$587,737
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villa under construction with two apartments and a swimming pool in Poreč area!It is a roh-b…
$745,973
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Villetta under construction just 3 km from the sea in Porec area.It is a half of a larger ho…
$999,152
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

