  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
231
Grad Rovinj
114
Grad Porec
324
Grad Umag
139
54 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale a completely renovated house on Crveni Vrh, 2nd row from the sea, with a beautiful …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag.   T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brtonigla, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Antonci, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Antonci, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
The ground floor house with a total area of ​​225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
We proudly present one of the most beautiful locations in Istria. Beautiful modern villa …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Motovun, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Motovun, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
The house is rustic, located in the center of a small village and has a swimming pool with s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Mihelici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Mihelici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Istrian stone villa with pool for sale, built in 1930 but completely renovated. The house is…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Umag, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
This beautiful house is located only 200 meters from the sea. It was built in 2007 and is th…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Momjan, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Momjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale a beautiful stone house with land near Momjan in a beautiful quiet location overloo…
Price on request
Leave a request

