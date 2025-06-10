Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Mansion Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
FAZANADream house with sea view & pool, 800m to the beach – completely private in olive grov…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 000 m²
ZMINJPrivate villa with 240m2 and pool – a real estate with 4,000m2 in the greenISTRIA – CRO…
$820,856
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Bale, Croatia
4 bedroom Mansion
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
BALE near ROVINJHistoric stone house ruin from the 16th century in the center of the medieva…
$151,781
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 bedroom Mansion
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
$438,034
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go