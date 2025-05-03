Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
231
Grad Rovinj
114
Grad Porec
324
Grad Umag
139
124 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
4 room house in Divsici, Croatia
4 room house
Divsici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
I29112 Cetinići
$663,186
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
House in Varvari, Croatia
House
Varvari, Croatia
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREC – Detached house with swimming pool near townThe ground floor area of this hou…
$913,402
2 room house in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Istria, Ližnjan – surroundings, stone house for sale with an area of ​​136 m2 on a plot of l…
$287,306
2 room house in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Istria, Rakalj, just 1.5 km from the sea, a detached modern house under construction is for …
$442,861
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
5 room house in Opcina Fazana, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Fažana, luxury villa for sale in an excellent, quiet location, only 120 meters from …
$2,88M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale a completely renovated house on Crveni Vrh, 2nd row from the sea, with a beautiful …
Price on request
8 room house in Opcina Fazana, Croatia
8 room house
Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Fažana, in a magical place in the southwestern part of Istria near the sea, is locat…
$1,49M
8 room house in Opcina Funtana, Croatia
8 room house
Opcina Funtana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) – Detached apartment house near the sea In a quiet location, on…
$963,224
2 room house in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Kavran: A single-story house, ideal for vacation, with a total area of 73 m², is for…
$334,568
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
Price on request
3 room house in Umag, Croatia
3 room house
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
If you are looking for a business and residential property first row to the sea then we are …
$420,608
3 room house in Opcina Tinjan, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Tinjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, TINJAN – Doppelganger with pool OPPORTUNITY For sale is a fully furnished house with…
$376,432
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
4 room house in Grad Buzet, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Buzet, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in a unique position with an unprecedented view, Vrh (Istria) At 396 m2 above sea leve…
$1,95M
4 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Price on request
4 room house in Kastelir, Croatia
4 room house
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR – House with pool and sea view We present to you a beautiful house with a s…
$719,650
3 room house in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Rakalj, surroundings, a beautiful villa built in a traditional style of high quality…
$608,935
5 room house in Kukci, Croatia
5 room house
Kukci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive Villa near Poreč with a Sea View – Villa Two The Villa project in Kukci near Poreč…
$1,38M
