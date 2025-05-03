Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Visnjan/porec Steinhausmit120m2, Grosseterrasse & Meerblickimgr ü Nenistriens – and2klei…
$404,862
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 400 m²
MARCANA – KRNICA House with 2 apartments and sea views – & only 1.5km to the beachISTRIA – C…
$545,884
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Antonci, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Antonci, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
The ground floor house with a total area of ​​225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
jursici Haus193m2mitpoolimRohbauzu
$193,482
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Marcana – Krnica Steinhausmit138m2 &
$390,465
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Rabac, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 100 m²
Labin – Rabac – Ravni Rohbau170m2mitpool & grandiose
$383,248
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Opcina Barban, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Opcina Barban, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 530 m²
barban classvillamithrargartenundtollemblickbiszum
$611,125
Leave a request

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go